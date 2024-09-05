Pokemon Go players furious over Max Particle daily limit

Pokemon Go players are slamming Niantic for putting a limit on how many Max Particles players can earn each day, confirming their worst fears about a previously announced bundle.

While the Max Out season initially had players excited for the influx of new content, the community sentiment has shifted significantly since Niantic began detailing and rolling out Dynamax and Max Battles. Players have been largely critical of the new mechanics, calling out the various restrictions, limited roster, and lack of Gigantamax.

That frustration only grew when players discovered another arbitrary restriction: a limit to the number of Max Particles you can earn each day.

As one player shared on Reddit, trying to obtain more Max Particles after reaching a certain limit brings up a message that reads, “You can’t collect any more Max Particles today.”

The limit is 800 Max Particles a day, though it’s possible to exceed that by waiting to collect any MP you’ve gained from walking until you’re near the cap.

Making it worse is that you can only have 1,000 Max Particles at once, a cost that feels even steeper when you realize that it takes hundreds of MP to upgrade Max Moves.

As one player put it, “And why is there a storage limit on mp if the cost of even upgrading the max moves is so high??”

All this has Pokemon Go players furious over how Niantic seems to be monetizing Dynamax. Before even detailing the mechanics, the devs announced a bundle with 4,800 Max Particles for $7.99 USD.

“There will be an MP storage box you can buy for 200 coins. Mark my words,” said one player, predicting an option to buy upgrades like those for Pokemon and item storage.

Another commenter slammed the Dynamax implementation altogether, saying “This whole thing feels convoluted, nonintuitive, and just plain not fun, like the bizarre game mechanics in Niantic’s closed down Harry Potter and Basketball games.”

Like many things in Pokemon Go, these limits on MP collection and storage make gameplay even harder for those with limited access to PokeStops, Gyms, and now Power Spots. This led another commenter to say, “Just another bite in the behind of rural players.”