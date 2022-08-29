Pokemon Go players discover secret Pokemon in Season of Light teaser

A teaser for the Pokemon Go Season of Light appears to have revealed some of the new Pokemon that will be added to the game over the next few months, including Cosmog and Necrozma.

With the three-month-long Season of Go coming to an end, Pokemon Go players around the world are now anticipating the Season of Light, which was just announced by the game’s creator Niantic.

The Season of Light will kick off at the start of September and run until December, but aside from those confirmed dates and a short teaser, little is known about the next big Pokemon Go event.

However, a few eagle-eyed fans may have figured out what we can expect from the Season of Light by (literally) connecting the dots on a mysterious teaser shared on the Pokemon Go Facebook page.

Niantic Who’s that Pokemon?

The teaser shows nine different star constellations that all loosely resemble Pokemon. While some of them are pretty vague, Pokemon Go fans have already started to decipher which ones are which.

Based on various comments, tweets, and a thread on the Silph Road Reddit, these are some of the most popular guesses about the hidden Pokemon in the Season of Light teaser:

Guzzlord, Appletun, or Mega Sableye Cutiefly or Ninjask Umbreon or Mimikyu Litwick or Togedemaru Necrozma or Kartana Clefairy Mega Alakazam or Mega Banette Carbink, Diance, or Inkay Cosmog

Previous teasers have hinted that the Pokemon Sun & Moon box art Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala will be coming to the game soon, so it makes sense for Cosmog and Necrozma to be included.

Some of the guesses like Umbreon and Clefairy have already made their Pokemon Go debuts, but they could be related to events taking place during the Season of Light.

As for Litwick, many Pokemon Go players have predicted that it will be the October Community Day headliner to tie into Halloween celebrations – similar to how Duskull was the October CD star last year.

Of course, these are all just guesses for now and they could end up being wrong, but we don’t have too long to wait to find out as the Season of Light is expected to begin on Thursday, September 1, 2022.