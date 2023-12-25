Pokemon Go players discover adorable Buddy secret with Mythical Pokemon

A Pokemon Go player has revealed a secret involving a Mythical Pokemon that can only be seen when they’re set as a Buddy.

Players don’t have to walk the world alone in Pokemon Go, as taking a Pokemon out as a Buddy is possible. If you feed the Pokemon berries or Poffins, they can leave the Poke Ball and reside on the overworld for a limited time.

The Buddy system might seem useless at first, but there’s a tangible benefit to using it. If you take your Buddy out for a walk, they can earn Candy or Candy XL. Pokemon with the ability to Mega Evolve can also earn Mega Energy.

Most Pokemon will wander around the overworld when taken out as a Buddy, but some have special animations that will play when they’re unleashed. These can easily be missed as there are so many Pokemon in the game, and many players ignore the Buddy system when it’s not part of a task.

Shaymin leaves a trail of flowers in Pokemon Go when it’s your Buddy

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has revealed that Shaymin will leave a trail of flowers on the overworld when taken for a walk as a Buddy. It turns out that other Pokemon possess similar traits when used as a Buddy, as revealed in the thread.

“Rayquaza flies really high up. You can’t see it unless you fully pan your camera out,” one user wrote, while another said, “The legendary birds do that as well. All you actually see when you’re zoomed in is their shadow flying around you. A pretty cool effect, tbh.”

Shaymin isn’t the only Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go with unique traits as a Buddy; as one user said, “People who got the original Meloetta from Go Fest get a different background music when it’s made a buddy”.

The most frustrating aspect of Shaymin’s unique traits is its rarity. Shaymin can be difficult to acquire in Pokemon Go, as it’s limited to specific events. This means that most players won’t get the chance to witness its flower-generating walk.

The fact that Shaymin has such a cute ability is a nice little touch, and it’s a shame that many players can easily miss it. Most Pokemon taken out of their Poke Balls won’t do much but run around the map, yet Shaymin can bring a little splash of color into Pokemon Go.