Pokemon Go players slam the difficulty of finding Zygarde Cells

Pokemon Go players have been unable to find Zygarde Cells due to the game’s frustrating Routes feature.

Recently, Pokemon Go launched Routes alongside the Blaze New Trails event – which marked the debut of Zygarde. For the first time, trainers could obtain the Legendary Pokemon by completing the first three stages of its Special Research story.

Like in the mainline games, you can also change Zygarde’s form in Pokemon Go. In total, you must gather 250 Zygarde Cells to transform Zygarde from its 10% to Complete Forme.

However, some players are struggling to find 50 Zygarde Cells – the amount needed for the Pokemon’s 50% Forme. Here’s what they blamed the issue on.

Pokemon Go players struggle to find 50 Zygarde Cells

A Reddit user asked fellow players if they had found 50 Zygarde Cells on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The post author’s image showed they possessed 18 Zygarde Cells, which surprised trainers who had none.

“Does anyone else feel like this is just Niantic trying to gather more geographic data to sell to companies and drip-feeding us a crappy reward,” one player asked.

Zygarde Cells are meant to reward players at the end of a Route. However, some Pokemon Go users – even those in major cities – can’t find a single Route. Unfortunately, even if trainers can discover a Route it sometimes won’t offer a Zygarde Cell.

“Routes are myth right now in my area,” another trainer remarked.

“Not gonna lie, people finding routes with none here makes me want to quit playing. What a joke this is,” a third person said.

In the comment section, one Pokemon Go trainer reminded people that you can only find three Zygarde Cells per day. This means they have only collected 36 of the item since Routes came out.

Check out our article to see what other problems players have had with the Routes feature.