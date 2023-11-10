Pokemon Go players convinced Niantic are removing Pokestops

Pokemon Go players are seeing a dramatic change to their in-game landscape, which has made many wonder whether Niantic are quietly removing Pokestops from certain areas.

Despite the addition of multiple new features, one element has remained a classic from the moment Pokemon Go came out. Working as markers for key locations and landmarks, ways to get free rewards and a location to battle certain enemies, Pokestops are a staple for this popular game.

However, some players are beginning to notice a subtle change surrounding the feature, with a few arguing that “Pokestops are vanishing” from their locations.

Pokemon Go players think Niantic are quietly removing Pokestops

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user shared an image of their area and explained how they “lived in a rural place and worked hard to get to level 37, when I did get that level, other players and I started creating pokestops around to make this less rural. However, in recent events, Pokestops have been disappearing rapidly”

They went on to share some images, despite not quite having a before and after. After that, they asked the community to “please share any intel you know about this” to try and ascertain what might be happening and why.

Many players took to the comments to show their frustrations while others provided an explanation, highlighting how “there’s been an overhaul of stops and the guidelines in the past few months, including appeals. I’ve gotten some old rejected stops approved and some old ones have disappeared like what you’ve seen here. Some shouldn’t have been stops to start with, but it still sucks to see them go.”

It seems that Niantic may be cracking down on certain Pokestops, but others felt they may have been removed for a reason: “My assumption is someone reported a violation. Perhaps it was in an unsafe location?”

It’s worth noting, that there’s not been any specific announcement that Niantic is removing Pokestops in certain areas, but there has been a crackdown on the guidelines when creating these landmarks, so some players may soon see a few changes to their in-game landscape.