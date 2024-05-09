Pokemon Go player feels “OP” in new apartment surrounded by Gyms

One Pokemon Go player’s new apartment is in the ideal location for nearby Gyms, PokeStop Showcases, and more.

Pokemon Go users don’t always have the best of luck when seeking out Gyms and other points of interest. Those who live in rural areas arguably have it worst because of the lack of activity compared to players residing in cities.

But sometimes, even city dwellers must seek out Pokemon Go content by visiting notable landmarks or busy hubs. However, some trainers live on top of the best spots for PokeStops and Gyms. Such is the case for a Reddit user who now feels “OP” after moving into a new apartment.

The Redditor shared a screenshot of the Pokemon Go map from inside their apartment in the middle of town. From anywhere inside the residence, the trainer can visit two different Gyms and a PokeStop Showcase.

In addition, they can “wander” into another pair of Gyms on occasion, then leave home and immediately encounter yet another Gym.

When asked if Pokemon Go contributed to their apartment selection, the Redditor said it certainly helped: “The place is an absolute gem without Pokemon Go considered. Gf loved it. When we checked it out, I opened POGO and nearly fell over. I told her, ‘It’s over, we are taking it.'”

Needless to say, several Pokemon Go users in the thread envy the original poster’s good fortune. “Having a Showcase stop and several gyms on the apt is crazy, GGs to you I’m super jealous,” one person responded.

Other Pokemon Go fans chimed in to lament how far they must travel to find Gyms, PokeStops, and various activities. Meanwhile, a few people asked the Redditor not to take over so much that their neighbors aren’t allowed to enjoy the fun.

Living in well-populated areas doesn’t always guarantee quality Pokemon Go gameplay. Earlier this year, California’s University of the Pacific removed every PokeStop but one from the college campus. The PokeStops have since been reinstated, though not without students putting up a fight.

