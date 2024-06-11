Problematic Pokestop leaves Pokemon Go players stunned

Ever since the AR scanning Pokestop quests were introduced to Pokemon Go they’ve revealed some incredibly problematic instructions for fans, and one has left the playerbase stunned.

After the game came out in 2016, Pokemon Go players jumped at the chance to make new Pokestops, whether it’s a landmark near their homes, places of work, or even school. As such, there are thousands of places to complete tasks, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

In this case, a small daily task has left one player in a morally gray area, after being told to “Scan Children at the pool.” The task itself is simply a scanning mission, and the ‘Children at the Pool’ is the name of the Pokestop, as shown in the player’s Reddit post.

However, fans found this hilarious, with many being stunned as to how problematic the request really is. The poster themselves joked that “Pokemon Go told me to officer” wouldn’t hold up in court I don’t think” while another explained how they “laughed SOOO hard at this! Whatever you do, DON’T scan.”

Of course, the mission is telling you to scan the outside of the building rather than the people inside, but this isn’t the first time players have been told to do something questionable by Niantic, all thanks to some unfortunately named Pokestops.

“I’ve had one that said Scan every child” commented another player, with an equally as concerning quest to complete.

For many, scanning quests are a little uncomfortable, as they make you use the camera on your phone while moving around the location, which can be a little suspicious in parks… or a swimming pool.

However, one fan was quick to provide some key wisdom to help you ignore these quests: “If you keep one (never delete it) you will never get another task like this and you will be able to get the other task from the stop.”

While it won’t remove it entirely from your tasks, it’ll at least stop more from coming your way and could mean you don’t have to “scan children” for ten Poke Balls.

