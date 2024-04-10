Pokemon Go player asks for a “miracle” after leaving Tokyo behind

A Pokemon Go player was in complete awe of Tokyo after experiencing the polar opposite of what they had been facing in their hometown.

Cities in Pokemon Go are way more stacked with Pokestops, Gyms, and Pocket Monsters in comparison to the urban or suburban areas which are mostly barren.

A fellow Pokemon Go player shared their experience on Reddit where they posted the difference between a city and a suburban area after visiting Tokyo. They said “It’s a miracle I made it to 35 here”, i.e., in their hometown where the necessary items required to level up are lacking.

Some players suggested that the player should “Start making Pokestops” including “Every church, school, park, building of interest” in their region. However, the problem with suburbs is that “often it’s just houses. There’s nothing that would be accepted as a pokestop other than playgrounds so that means like 3-4 pokestops for a community of 1000+ houses.”

Creating new Pokestops will automatically increase the spawn rates of different mons in that area. Some players said, “I’ve created stops and gyms around my old work. This was about 4 years ago, but once the stops are in game it would take about a week to start seeing spawns.”

Niantic allows users to submit Wayspot nominations once they’ve reached Level 37. Some of the requisites are it should be a unique place that exists in the real world like proper locations and landmarks.

Some of them believe grinding is the only way to level up in these areas: “Got to grind homie and make your own Pokestops. That’s what I did back home and I made my local park the Pokemon go meet up, since I made 27 of the 31 Pokestops there.”

It’s evident from the comments that players in the suburbs have a harder time progressing in Pokemon Go when compared to city dwellers, but there’s always a way to make the game a little more enjoyable through Pokestop creating and an active community.

