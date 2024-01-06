Pokemon Go players reveal most “messed up” PokeStops they’ve visited

Pokemon Go players have opened up about their weirdest PokeStops visits during their time playing the game, which spawned a whole heap of shocking stop discoveries.

PokeStops have proved to be a vital part of Pokemon Go since the game first released, where players will often encounter various amounts of stops everytime they play.

Whether its spinning them to complete research tasks or simply just to refill items and Poke Balls in the mobile game, the closer and more around your location the better.

Article continues after ad

Now, players have shared their most “messed up” and weird encounters at PokeStops they have visited while playing.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players share their weirdest PokeStop visits

Pokemon Go player happysolomon opened up the can of worms by asking: “What’s the most weird/messed up/disconcerting PokeStops you’ve visited?”

“So far mine is kinda boring but I loitered around the Church of Scientology in LA once so I could send all my buddies postcards from there,” the player further shared. It quickly gained traction as many revealed their own strange encounters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many others followed suit with their own bizarre stories and experiences that they’ve had on the road with Pokemon Go: “there’s a stop in my town called ‘Triangle’ and it’s literally a statue of three naked people forming a triangle.”

Article continues after ad

While some players gave examples of PokeStops they avoided due to the controversies surrounding them. These included those that feature statues of old politicians or monuments for historical events.

Another even shared that much like the original poster, they “live across the street from a Scientology location and can spin the stop from my apartment. Some of my friends that I don’t know IRL probably think I’m a member.”

Article continues after ad

With millions of players regularly playing Pokemon Go, this is only a drop in the ocean. There has been many disturbing PokeStops that have gone viral, including one that asks players to “Scan Little Kids.”