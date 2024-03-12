Pokemon Go players call for Niantic to change key Gift mechanic

Pokemon fans want Niantic to introduce a major change to the Gift mechanic in Pokemon Go, as it’s currently incredibly frustrating to deal with.

Pokemon Go players who are on each other’s friend list can send each other Gifts. You get these items from spinning PokeStops, and when you send them, the recipient will receive a handful of useful items, like Poke Balls and Potions.

The items received via the Gifts generally aren’t that interesting. Still, they can be useful in a pinch, especially to players who don’t live near PokeStops and can’t easily replenish their stock of healing potions & Poke Balls.

Unfortunately, there’s one major issue with the Gift mechanic that annoys many players, especially when it’s tied to one of Pokemon Go’s Research tasks.

Pokemon Go fans want a mass accept/send gift option

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit created a thread asking why the game doesn’t have an option to accept and send all Gifts in your inventory. This is because Pokemon Go only lets you do it one at a time, making it a slow and arduous process if you have a full roster of Gifts.

“I do my gifts once every few days cause it’s just a chore and I can’t be bothered, I would love an update to the system to make it easier,” one user wrote, while another said, “I like this idea, but rather than an “open all” I’d like a multi-select like with transfers and tags.”

One user had an argument against this concept. “When you can have 400 friends but can only hold 20 at a time it won’t work. People at the top of the list will be sent first every time,” to which the OP responded, “Well in another comment I put in a suggestion for tags, that’s where that could come into play”

The Gift mechanic isn’t so bad if you only have one or two friends on your list, but if you know lots of people, then the meager rewards aren’t worth the hassle of going through everyone and manually sending Gifts/Stickers each time.

This is also why most of the people who added me via Dexerto’s Pokemon Go friend list haven’t received their Gifts yet. Sorry everyone, but Niantic has made it quite the hassle to send Gifts.