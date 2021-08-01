Pokemon Go players are on the brink of quitting as Exploration Bonuses expire

Niantic’s Exploration Bonuses in Pokemon GO have expired and many in the community are voicing their concerns as the global health situation continues – and there are those thinking of quitting the game.

Pokemon GO has been a major title that’s kept mobile players engaged and thriving since it launched in 2016. But since many have kept indoors in the last year, Niantic launched quality of life (QoL) updates to keep the game going without… going outside.

But a year later, the devs notified their players that these changes were going to get rolled back since they want to restore “the focus of Pokémon GO [of] movement and exploration in the real world.”

This is being met with strong opposition from people who feel the reverts are premature or disappointed that the studio is removing great QoL features from Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Go Exploration Bonuses removed

Niantic clearly laid which Exploration Bonuses were going to get removed a year after they were brought in to facilitate indoor sessions of Pokemon GO.

Exploration Bonuses that will be changed:

Over the past year, Incense effectiveness was increased to attract Pokémon to you more frequently, even if you weren’t able to leave home. After the change, this effectiveness will be set at the standard level when you’re stationary and increased effectiveness will kick in when you are moving.

Previously, your Buddy Pokémon brought you more Gifts each day, up to five gifts at once and up to three times a day. This was because we knew Trainers were running low on supplies like Poké Balls and berries to help them catch Pokémon. As we move to encouraging Trainers to play outside more, they can continue to receive supplies from spinning PokéStops. After the change, the frequency of these gifts from Buddy Pokémon will be reduced.

Previously, PokéStop and Gym interaction distances were increased, to enable people to engage from further away. After this change the distance will revert back to the standard distance, when it makes sense in different places, though may be increased during future events and as part of certain features.

Overall, players were able to make incredible strides on their accounts due to these changes. It was a solid adaptation for the popular mobile game, and got people leveling up from home.

But there are people who are begging for Niantic to reconsider based on the current world health challenges.

“If they do still take off the changes, I honestly don’t really want to play the game as much anymore,” user ‘SomeoneHasntUsedThis’ said. “These changes have made a big impact on the game as we know it, and if they take them back, I honestly think they’ll LOSE MONEY.”

“Wheelchair user here,” user ‘buckyhermit said. “After 5 years and hitting level 50, and seeing all the previous wheelchair access problems disappear with the increased pokestop/gym range, I’m now considering retiring from the game after August 1st, if the increased range goes away.”

Niantic wants Pokemon GO to return to its roots, but people don’t agree that the time is right yet. Additionally, there were plenty of people whose gameplay was purely more enjoyable, and accessible, with the Exploration Bonuses.

It’s unclear if the devs plan to extend or adapt the bonuses, but Pokemon GO players want them to at least revisit the possibility.