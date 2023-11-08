Level 6 Pokemon Go player has “luckiest account of all time” with incredible shundo hatch

While some experienced Pokemon Go players can wait years for a rare “shundo” this fledgling player hits the jackpot with an incredibly lucky hatch.

Pokemon Go is all about catching rare Pokemon, but with certain special creatures also exploring the world, different ‘mons such as shiny, shadow, or hundo (maximum stats) can occasionally combine and make Pokemon much rarer.

One fabled creature that many fans are still hunting is the “shundo” which is a shiny version of a Pokemon with the hundo (maximum stats) status.

Some Pokemon Go players report reaching over 50,000 catches before encountering a shundo, and occasionally even higher, so these rare Pokemon are likely to elude new players for quite some time.

New Pokemon Go player hatches rare shundo while only level 6

As shared by content creator cmillan1 on TikTok , one young Pokemon Go player has what user AmirYoshi comments is the “ luckiest account of all time ” after hatching a shiny hundo Lickitung. The lucky aspect of this catch, despite the rarity of catching a shundo, is the fact that the player was still Level 6.

One player comments underneath the TikTok saying “and I, at level 40, still do not have a shundo” while another adds “level 50 , 300k catches , 8k trades and 1 shundo lolll” further hammering home just how lucky the hatch is.

Many fans are sure to be jealous after catching thousands of Pokemon without managing to nab a “shundo” version of a Pocket Monster (myself included), so hopefully, this lucky young player is now encouraged to properly take part in the Pokemon Go community. Or, maybe they should buy a lottery ticket instead.