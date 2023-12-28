Pokemon Go player thanks “the shiny gods” for insane luck

While finding one Shiny Pokemon is lucky enough, this Pokemon Go player has shared their wild accomplishment and other Pokemon Go players are stunned.

It can be pretty grueling finding Shiny Pokemon, as the colorful creatures are extremely rare, with the traditional odds being somewhere over 1/4000 every time you encounter a Pokemon.

While Pokemon Go doesn’t have quite the same odds, finding Shiny Pokemon is still pretty tough, and it takes a lot of searching to find them hidden out in the world among their regular variants.

That’s why it’s so rare to find multiple Shiny Pokemon in a row, and that’s also why Pokemon Go fans are going wild over one person’s incredible string of luck.

Pokemon Go player shares insane string of Shiny luck

Pokemon Go player PinkyPomegranate has taken to Reddit, and shared a post titled “I will never be this lucky again…” Well, most players would probably agree with them.

The original post explains that the catches are split between two wild encounters and one field research, all caught within five minutes. Whichever way you slice it, it’s an incredible run of luck.

Other players in the comments are celebrating this feat, with one Reddit user adding, “Eeeeeep that cubchoo IS SO CUTE.”

Meanwhile, another Pokemon Go player adds their own experience, saying, “I always find my shinies come in clusters, if i find one i feel like I’ll find another one soon as well!”

Hopefully, if you’re a Pokemon Go fan on a Shiny hunt, you bag yourself one soon. Otherwise, be sure to check out our guide on every Pokemon Go Community Day to help even the odds.