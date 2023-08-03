Pokemon Go player left stunned after finding strange 8km Route

A Pokemon Go player was left utterly stunned after finding an eerily straight, 8km Route while exploring their surroundings.

Pokemon Go released its long-awaited Route feature with the Blaze New Trails event. Creating Routes is fairly easy and exploring them gives trainers helpful in-game bonuses.

Unfortunately, the Routes feature has not had the smoothest rollout, as many trainers have claimed finding them weeks after launch was nearly impossible.

One lucky trainer actually did manage to find a verified Route while exploring outside — though the Route was 8km long and cut through streets and buildings in a straight line.

Pokemon Go player encounters odd 8km Route

The strange Route came from a trainer on the Pokemon Go subreddit, who shared a screenshot after they encountered it.

According to the screenshot, this Route was a perfectly straight line and cut across various streets for about 8km. For those in the US, that’s just shy of 5 miles, which is incredibly lengthy for a Pokemon Go Route.

Players in the comments joked about the odd-looking Route, with one saying it should be easy to follow. “What’s the problem, just walk straight through that building and cross the highway. Easy peasy.”

Another suggested the trainer should get creative while exploring the Route and take to the skies. “Step 1: start Route, Step 2: tape phone to drone, Step 3: send phone to end location as the Murkrow flies, and Step 4: end Route.”

Of course, others were simply surprised that the trainer encountered a Route at all, with many saying that they still have yet to come across one themselves.

It seems that despite being out for two weeks now, there are still quite a few issues for Niantic to work out when it comes to the Routes feature. Hopefully, trainers can start to easily find normal Routes to explore sometime soon.