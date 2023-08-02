Niantic responds to Pokemon Go trainers as Routes keep ruining the game

Pokemon Go players have had trouble with Routes as of late – especially when it comes to the Zygarde resource. To try and appease the community, Niantic has now responded.

Niantic’s new Routes feature is off to a decidedly mixed start in Pokemon Go with some players lapping up the new feature, and some having trouble with them. One user actually had their first walk in over seven years due to Routes not being as accessible as they could be.

Article continues after ad

One commonly occurring complaint with the Routes is that a certain resource is tied to the new feature. Despite exploring the new content, users are finding the resource exceedingly tough to come by. One player has actually managed to accumulate a small handful of them, leaving other users shocked and realizing just how rare the resource is.

The addition of the Legendary Zygarde to Pokemon Go has caused more than a few murmurs, to say the least. Even though the creature is well-liked and much sought-after, the method to evolve it requires a whole bunch of Zygarde Cells.

Article continues after ad

Zygarde Cells are unfortunately very tricky to find it seems. Turning it into Zygarde 50% requires 50 cells, which is already difficult enough. If you want the Mon’s final form, then you’ll need a further 200 cells – 250 in total.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Niantic is hearing these complaints and has now issued a statement on the matter: “We are aware of and looking into similar reports where Trainers are experiencing issues while playing Routes. Your patience and understanding is appreciated while we’re at it.”

Article continues after ad

It’s clear that the “issue” identified is indeed Zygarde Cells. Meaning that the complaints have been loud enough and Niantic may have to re-evaluate the resource’s drop rate moving forward.

We’ll provide updates if this does happen. In the meantime, check out everything arriving in August 2023 and beyond for the mobile title.