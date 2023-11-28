Pokemon Go player catches worst Legendary ever: “This is a greater flex than a hundo”

A Pokemon Go has found one of the rarest Pokemon in the game, but unfortunately, it’s rare for all of the wrong reasons.

Pokemon Go players have several targets when playing the game: Shiny Pokemon, Shadow Pokemon, Legendary Pokemon, Mythical Pokemon, and Pokemon with perfect stats. A combination of these traits is highly prized, with Shiny Legendary Pokemon being the most desirable in the game.

It turns out that there’s something equally as rare as these fabled Pokemon, and that’s a Pokemon with the worst possible stats in the game. These creatures have zero stars at the appraisal stage, marking them as having the worst IV spread possible for a Pokemon of that type.

The fact that zero-star Pokemon are so rare makes them just as valid as the Pokemon Go shundos of the world, to the point where some people collect them as they would a Shiny or Shadow Pokemon.

Niantic

A Pokemon Go player caught the worst version of a rare Legendary Pokemon

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit page has revealed that they landed a Galarian Zapdos, which are notoriously difficult to catch. Unfortunately, it was a zero-star Galarian Zapdos, but this didn’t deter the OP, who wants to keep it anyway, much to the appreciation of the thread.

“I feel like this is a greater flex than a hundo. This thing’s sick,” one user writes, while another says, “She’s the worst person I’ve ever met… I want to travel the world with her.”

Users in the thread also suggested names for this sickly bird, including Zerodos, Ralph, Nundos, Zapnos, Crapdos, and Zapdon’ts, all of which are high-quality titles for such a rare and unique Legendary Pokemon.

It’s just a shame that there’s no way to improve its stats in Pokemon Go. Luckily, there are ways to strengthen this Pokemon via Hyper Training, but that would require it being sent to one of the mainline entries on the Nintendo Switch, ensuring it couldn’t be returned to Pokemon Go.

Pokemon players develop affection over the silliest reasons, one of the main draws of a Nuzlocke run, as you grow to appreciate ‘mons you might not have otherwise used. The Galarian Zapdos with bad stats is an example of this, as its rarity is tied to how bad it is, which makes it even more loveable.