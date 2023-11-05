Lucky Pokemon Go trainer catches first ‘shundo’ after 20,000 encounters

A lucky Pokemon Go trainer was able to snag their first ‘shundo’ on the Wooper Community Day event after over 20,000 total encounters.

Pokemon Go’s Wooper Community Day event began on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and trainers all around the globe were eager to head outside and try to catch these adorable Ground-types.

With the addition of Paldean Wooper and the fact that Community Day events feature boosted Shiny odds for the featured Pokemon, many were undoubtedly eager to test their luck.

One trainer, in particular, got more than they bargained for after they landed a Community Day ‘shundo’ for the first time in seven years and more than 20,000 Pokemon encounters.

Pokemon Go trainer lands lucky Wooper Community Day shundo

A Reddit user and Pokemon Go player named Prince138 posted their catch on the Pokemon Go subreddit.

According to them, this shundo took “7 years, [and] almost 21,000 Pokemon caught.” The trainer also posted a screenshot of their in-game stats, which showed their start date as October 7, 2023, with 20,694 Pokemon caught.

While some trainers may have seen the 20,000 Pokemon caught statistic and wonder how that’s lucky, a trainer in the comments broke down the estimated odds to make things clearer.

“Just so you know, thats extremely lucky. The regular chance for a shundo is 1/100k. The vast majority of players have not caught a shundo well above your catch count. It was your lucky day,” they said.

It’s worth noting that these odds are also taking into account that the shundo was caught on Community Day, which features boosted Shiny odds.

Fans in the comments congratulated the player on their rare catch and noted their records to put things in perspective. “44k checking in. No shundo, gg, noted on trainer, while another said, “Congrats! I have zero shundos after 55k caught.”

As the OP mentioned in the thread, these stats put in perspective just how rare shundos are. Pokemon Go trainers still chasing their perfect Shiny shouldn’t give up hope even if the odds seem stacked against them.

