Pokemon Go player hatches incredibly “rare” Hundo

One Pokemon Go player has stunned fans after hatching an incredibly rare Hundo Pokemon that many have never even seen.

With over 700 Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Go, many players will spend years catching ’em all. Thankfully, some seem to appear everywhere, while others are region-locked. However, other Pokemon have an extremely rare spawn or hatch rate, making them unbelievably elusive and extremely sought after.

So, when you mix an insanely rare Pokemon with the even more elusive Hundo status, you get a combination many Pokemon fans could only dream of. This is exactly what happened to one player, who managed to secure a Hundo Frigibax from an egg.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans stunned after player hatches impressive Hundo

Sharing their hatch on Reddit, user Vaskylade asked the community: “Just hatched this. Should I invest my rare candies on her?”

With it, they attached the adorable Frigibax with a fantastic weight, height, and that elusive Hundo status.

Many Pokemon Go players will already know that Frigibax is an incredibly rare spawn in the Wild, and is even rarer in the current egg pool, which usually gives players a Pokemon at random. So, combining that luck to hatch one with the fact that it’s a Hundo means this player really lucked out.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans were quick to spot the impressive amount of Candy the player had, with one exclaiming: “Damn you must hatch a f**k ton of eggs. How’d u get 160 candy? I’ve found 1 in the wild so far.”

Article continues after ad

To which, the poster added: “I’ve been pretty lucky encountering 5 in the wild, and whenever I see them I always mega my dragon type for extra candies. And I think I’ve hatched a couple of these from 10km eggs. But I’ve traded all away for that juicy candy bonus”

Article continues after ad

It seems this Pokemon Go fan has been incredibly lucky throughout their game, leaving many players unbelievably jealous.

“This is the first I’ve ever seen this Pokemon” stated one user, while another answered the poster’s original question with “yes, for the love of god yes.”

This lucky hatch is fantastically rare, so whether the user evolves their Frigibax or not, all we know is that they need to buy a lottery ticket as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad