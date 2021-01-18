Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go January 19 Spotlight Hour: Shroomish, 2x bonus, more

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:47

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Shroomish
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating its third Spotlight Hour for January 2021 by focusing on Gen 3 species Shroomish. The event will feature plenty of the ‘mon to catch, as well as bonus XP.

For January’s third Spotlight Hour, Niantic are looking back at the Hoenn region’s Shroomish. It was first introduced in Gameboy Advance titles Ruby and Sapphire, which marked the franchise’s third generation.

The one-hour Spotlight event will give players a chance to stock up on candy for the mushroom-inspired ‘mon, which is useful as collecting a total of 50 candies will allow them to evolve their Shroomish into a Breloom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the limited-time Spotlight Hour that takes place on January 19.

Shroomish in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Shroomish gets the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour on January 19.

Pokemon Go Shroomish Spotlight Hour start time

Each Tuesday, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for an hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as getting a chance to score a Shiny variant.

Gen III’s Shroomish is getting a Spotlight Hour on January 19. The limited-time event officially kicks off 6PM and ends at 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

It’s good to be prepared for these Spotlight Hours, as 60 minutes isn’t much time at all and you don’t want to waste it by visiting PokeStops. Stock up on Pokeballs and berries beforehand, and you’ll be good to go.

Using a lure is also a good idea if you have one spare as it will increase the amount of Pokemon you encounter in the wild for half an hour.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Shroomish Spotlight Hour coincides with this month’s Mystery Bonus. On January 19, players can get double catch Candy during the celebration.

Players looking to evolve their Shroomish into a Breloom should take advantage of this, as they will earn double the Candy when they catch Shroomish, allowing them to evolve their favorite creature in less time.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021 Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

Unfortunately, Shroomish isn’t currently available as a Shiny variant in Pokemon Go, but we’re hoping that will change soon.

Just like previous years, each month will have a total of four Spotlight Hours that will run every Tuesday. Next up will be the elephant-inspired Phanpy on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

January is jam-packed with events in Pokemon Go. Shroomish’s Spotlight Hour launches on the same day as the Hoenn celebration event, which highlights Gen 3 Pokemon including Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip.

Pokemon

How to get Brave Nature Pokemon in Sword & Shield

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:16

by James Busby
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Whether you’re looking to win more competitive Pokemon matches or just wish to have the strongest monsters, you’ll want to utilize Brave Nature Pokemon in Sword and Shield. 

A lot of things define a particular Pokemon’s power in battle and there are a few things you can do to ensure it has the best advantage possible. Aside from kitting your favorite pocket monster out with the game’s best moves, you’ll also need to ensure you choose the right Nature. Of course, knowing which nature works best will largely depend on the type of Pokemon you wish to use. 

This can be a little tricky, given that there are a total of 25 Natures in Pokemon Sword and Shield. While each one comes with its own unique strengths and weaknesses, many Pokemon trainers opt for Pokemon with the Brave Nature trait. Not only do these Pokemon hit incredibly hard, they can also give you a competitive edge in battle. 

What is Brave Nature?

Brave Nature Galarian Corsola
The Pokemon Company
Galarian Corsola is one Pokemon that benefits from Brave Nature.

To put it simply, Brave Nature Pokemon have a 10% increase in their attack stat and a 10% reduction in their speed stat. This makes them hit incredibly hard in battle, but can also make the chosen Pokemon more sluggish. 

For example, Corviknight is already fairly slow, so it won’t be impacted too much by Brave Nature’s 10% speed reduction. 

The Flying Steel type is also fairly tanky, enabling it to take a hit or two before being KOed. This makes it the perfect match for the added attack boost the Brave Nature gives it. Meanwhile, Pokemon who rely on their speed to deliver high-damage moves like Greninja will want to avoid choosing Brave Nature. 

How to get Brave Nature Pokemon?

Battle Tower Mints
The Pokemon Company
Feeding mints to your Pokemon is the easiest way to change its Nature.

If you want to change the nature of your Pokemon to Brave right away, then you can use a Brave Mint. You can find a step-by-step guide on how to do this below:

  1. Complete Pokemon Sword or Shield.
  2. Earn Battle Points via the Battle Tower (unlocked at the end of the game’s story) or via Mystery Gifts.
  3. Visit the Wyndon BP shop with your winnings.
  4. Purchase a Brave Mint.
  5. Apply the mint to the Pokemon of your choosing.

The other way to secure the desired nature for a specific Pokemon is to breed them until the baby gets the nature you’re looking for. If you wish to go the breeding route, you’ll want to find a Ditto or a female Pokémon that has a Brave Nature. 

Once you’ve done that, simply give this Pokemon an Everstone to hold. Pokemon holding an Everstone have a 50% chance of passing their Nature to their offspring, so this will help speed up the process. 

Now that you know how to get your hands on Brave Nature Pokemon, you’ll be able to unleash even more devastating attacks than ever before. 