Pokemon Go ‘Send Gifts’ Global Challenge explained & how to track progress

The Pokemon Go Global Valentine’s Challenge has begun, inviting players to send Gifts to Friends in order to unlock bonus rewards – here’s everything you need to know about it.

Niantic are once again celebrating Valentine’s Day with a huge event in Pokemon Go. As well as the debut of Flebebe and the return of the Love Cup in the Go Battle League, there’s also a big Global Challenge to take part in.

In order to complete the Global Valentine’s Challenge, players around the world will need to come together and meet a specific shared goal that involves trading Gifts to Friends – with a pretty great bonus on offer as a reward.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to complete the Global Valentine’s Challenge, track your progress, and unlock the bonus reward.

Contents

When does the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Challenge start?

The Global Valentine’s Challenge will begin automatically on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT. Simply open the Pokemon Go app and play along to take part.

Trainers will have until Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT to complete the challenge and enjoy the bonus reward on offer.

How to complete the Pokemon Go Global Valentine’s Challenge

In order to complete the Global Valentine’s Challenge, Trainers around the world will need to join forces and send a combined total of 70 million Gifts to Friends in the Pokemon Go app.

Advertisement

This may sound like an impossible task, but Pokemon Go has millions of players and they’ve proven that they can reach impressive goals like this during past Global Challenges, so start sending those Gifts!

How to track Global Valentine’s Challenge progress

During previous global challenges similar to this one, players have been able to track the progress of the challenge by following Pokemon Go’s official Twitter account, where regular status updates are provided.

Fortunately, during this Global Valentine’s Challenge, Trainers can check progress directly in the Pokemon Go app. Simply visit the ‘Today’ page to see how many Gifts have been sent around the world so far.

Advertisement

We’ll also provide updates on this page when the challenge is completed.

Pokemon Go Global Valentine’s Challenge rewards

If Pokemon Go players manage to complete the Global Valentine’s Challenge, they’ll be rewarded with a 3x Transfer Candy bonus, which is perfect for evolving, powering up, and unlocking extra moves.

Read More: All upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokemon Go

In order to make the most of this bonus, we’d recommend searching through your Pokemon collection now and marking any duplicates you don’t need. When the reward goes live, transfer them all for triple Candy!

That seems to be the only reward on offer at the moment, although we’ll keep you updated if Niantic decides to give an extra bonus to players once the Global Valentine’s Challenge is completed.