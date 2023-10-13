Pokemon Go Incense Day: Skorupi event – dates & times, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has just announced the next Incense Day event, and this one’s focused on Skorupi. Here’s everything we know about the dates and times, bonuses, and more.

Every so often, Niantic launches a day focusing on a single Pokemon with boosted spawns via Incense.

The latest event, Incense Day: Skorupi, has just been announced and we have all the details including what day its happening, what all is spawning, and more.

Here’s everything we know about Incense Day: Skorupi.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Incense Day: Skorupi takes place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 11 am to 5 pm Local time.

If you’re luckily, you may encounter Skorupi in its rare Shiny form.

Pokemon Go Incense Day: Skorupi Bug-Type Oncense encounters

The following Pokemon will be attracted to Incense from 11a-12p, 1p-2p, and 3p-4p local time:

Caterpie*

Weedle*

Pinsir*

Yanma*

Wurmple*

Wimpod

Scyther*

Dewpider*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Incense Day: Skorupi Poison-Type Incense encounters

The following Pokemon will be attracted to Incense from 12p-1p, 2p-3p, and 4p-5p Local time.

Ekans*

Zubat*

Gulpin*

Stunky

Croagunk*

Skrelp*

Alolan Grimer*

Trubbish*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Incense Day: Skorupi event bonuses

Here are the bonuses that trainers will recieve during the event:

Boosted Skorupi spawns and shiny rate with Incense

Daily Adventure Incense lasts 2x as long during the event

Event-themed Field Research will be available

