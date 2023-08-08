Pokemon Go fans split after Niantic ‘forgets’ Gen 8 starters with Paldea reveal

Pokemon Go fans are split after Niantic revealed the upcoming debut of Paldea, stating they “forgot” to add the Gen 8 starters.

Niantic has introduced a wide variety of Pokemon into Pokemon Go over the last few years, bringing some of the most popular creatures to the mobile game in the process.

They’ve skipped over Pokemon like Arceus and Manaphy, while Kecleon didn’t make its debut until January 2023.

The devs revealed the launch window of Pokemon from Paldea on August 8, 2023, but fans aren’t sure how to feel as the game still doesn’t have the Gen 8 starters from Galar.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans want Gen 8 starters added

Shortly after the announcement that Pokemon Go will be adding Paldea ‘mon in September 2023, Pokemon focused content creator Reversal posted about it on Twitter.

“Just Niantic things really,” he said. “They deadass forgot about Gen 8.”

His post has been viewed over 32,000 times with tons of people replying to him with their thoughts about the announcement.

“I’m so mad, gen 8 has some of my fav starters. I don’t even really like gen 9 that much tbh. One day. I’ll hold out hope for the release soon,” one user replied.

Article continues after ad

Another commented: “GameFreak gave us two new gen 8 evolutions but Niantic can’t even give us gen 8 starters.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others, however, are perfectly fine with the thought of skipping over Gen 8 in Pokemon Go.

“it’s okay. even fans want to forget about gen8,” someone replied.

Another said: “Not even gonna lie it’s totally understandable.”

It’s possible the launch of Paldea starters is taking place in September to celebrate the launch of The Teal Mask DLC for Scarlet & Violet, and many fans are still holding out for the debut of more Galar Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait to see what happens, but in the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon section for more news surrounding the franchise.