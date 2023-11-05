Pokemon Go fans are desperate for more Poke Ball variety

With no new Poke Balls added since the Master Ball made its debut, it seems trainers are eager to see more variety.

The Pokemon Go mobile game has borrowed many mechanics and features from the mainline series, such as the Pokedex and Evolution Items.

However, there are certainly plenty of additions that haven’t made their way to the monster-catching mobile game even after seven years.

One of those missing additions is the sheer variety of Poke Balls that trainers can use, as Pokemon Go mainly focuses on Great and Ultra Balls. While these standard Balls do the job, fans are eager to see a bit more variety added to the game.

Pokemon Go trainers want more Poke Balls added

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion among the community after one trainer asked, “When is Niantic going to add other pokeballs to the game? i.e. the Quick ball, Dusk ball, Luxury ball, etc.”

They included a post showing that the Poke Ball inventory slot was much smaller than the others, thanks to only having three Poke Ball types within.

For those who may not know, Pokemon Go only has the following Poke Balls: Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Premier Balls, Beast Balls, and the Master Ball.

Out of those six inclusions, only three of those Poke Balls can be easily obtained as the Master Ball is exceedingly rare and Beast Balls were only available during a specific event.

Plenty of fans expressed interest in seeing more variety. “Would love type-bonus Balls like the Lure Ball or Heavy Ball,” said one trainer, while another said, “Holy… A Friend Ball would be just lovely.”

Sadly, many players were not optimistic that different Poke Balls would be included for various reasons. “Not sure I see Dusk Ball happening, [Niantic] probably doesn’t want to encourage people to play at night too much,” one fan guessed.

Some also feared that adding too many Poke Balls would just add clutter and confusion to the game.

While sometimes simple is best, if Niantic could find a smart and easy way to handle more Poke Ball variety, it could make catching hard-to-snag Pokemon much easier.