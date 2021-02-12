Logo
Pokemon teases more 25th anniversary announcements – is it Diamond & Pearl remake?

Published: 12/Feb/2021 1:34

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon 25th Anniversary promotion.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon 25 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

The Pokemon Company has teased that announcements will occur soon during Pokemon Day’s 25th anniversary celebration. Will Diamond & Pearl remake finally be revealed?

It’s been over two decades since Pokemon was first unveiled to the world. The popular franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary on February 27 with a live concert featuring Post Malone.

The Japanese company also confirmed that they will be making several announcements during the special festivities. The tease has some believing a Diamond and Pearl remake may be announced soon.

Screenshot of Pokemon 25 promotional.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon announcements will be made during the 25th anniversary celebrations.

More Pokemon 25th anniversary announcements

It should come as no surprise that Game Freak is gearing up to reveal projects they have been working on. Pokemon Day has traditionally been when major announcements were made such as Sun and Moon in 2016, and Sword and Shield in 2019.

Following the Post Malone concert reveal on February 11, The Pokemon Company confirmed that 2021 would be similar. “Fans can expect more announcements that week from across the franchise,” they tweeted.

Interestingly, it seems they plan to spread the announcements across the week as opposed to a single day. “Across from the franchise” is what sticks out the most, and definitely seems to point towards a mainline release as a possibility. But what could it be?

Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Pokemon Dialga and Palkia over space galaxy background.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
Will Diamond & Pearl remake finally be announced?

What is on almost every fan’s mind is the long-rumored Gen IV Remake. While there has never been any confirmation from Game Freak that they are even working on one, the “leaks” and “rumors” about the project won’t go away.

Perhaps the most compelling evidence came in January when a Diamond & Pearl sub-domain went live on Pokemon.com, only to be deactivated as soon as fans discovered it.

Fans of the franchise took to social media after The Pokemon Company teased the announcements, with many anticipating a Diamond & Pearl remake. “I hope some of those announcements include DP remake,” one user wrote. Another exclaimed, “If they don’t announce Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes all hell will break loose.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans wanting Diamond & Pearl.

Of course, fans should lower their expectations at least a little bit. While the internet seems convinced that a Diamond & Pearl remake is a forgone conclusion, it may not even be in development. Regardless of what it ends up being, history seems to point towards some kind of mainline release.

Given that Sword & Shield made its debut in November 2019, we are due for another title to space out Gen 8 and 9. Only time will tell what the Japanese developers have up their sleeve. At least the wait is almost over.

Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends mobile coming out? Release date, developer, iOS, Android

Published: 12/Feb/2021 1:30 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:35

by Matt Porter

Mobile gamers will soon be able to experience Apex Legends on their smartphones after EA announced their plans for the launch of the popular battle royale title on handheld devices.

As modern-day smartphones continue to improve, mobile gaming is becoming more viable and many of the top developers have been focused on creating versions of their game for those on portable devices.

Some games have made the leap to mobile early, with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Call of Duty franchise seeing massive success. Now, Apex Legends is next in store for the same treatment.

Respawn EntertainmentApex Legends fans will be able to take the game with them according to new reports from EA.

Who is developing Apex Legends Mobile?

EA first hinted at some of their plans for the popular battle royale game’s shift to mobile platforms during a company conference call in 2019.

Since then, plans have been put into motion as Tencent has come allegedly onboard as the developer, according to reports from IGN India. Having ported Call of Duty to handheld devices, the Chinese company already has a wealth of experience in the field.

Moreover, Respawn Entertainment is supposedly keeping a close eye on production in a supervisory role.

According to the company, almost 30% of Apex Legends players were entirely new to EA and their games, so releasing the game on more platforms should open them up to an even larger audience who may be interested in some of their other titles.

Apex Legends mobile release date

Apex Legends gameplay
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is arriving on mobile sooner than you might have expected.

In October 2019, EA revealed that a mobile version of Apex Legends was targeted for a release in the 2022 fiscal yearwhich begins in October 2021.This release window has since been adjusted, however.

The mobile port of Apex Legends is now set to release in the third quarter of 2021. This lines up the mobile release anywhere from the beginning of July to the end of September.

It’s a pushback from the original dates of an early 2021 “soft launch,” but at least there’s a release window in sight.

Will Apex Legends be on iPhone and Android?

Although there is no official announcement on the exact mobile release date just yet, it has been confirmed that Apex Legends will be playable on iPhones and Android devices.

“Mobile, in particular, is a category that spans across all of that,” the EA CEO highlighted when discussing plans for the platform. Months later and we now have a clear picture of what devices will be compatible.

Apex Legends gameplay
Respawn Entertainment
Both Android and iOS users will be able to get their hands on Apex Legends soon enough.

You’ll need an A11 Bionic chip in your Apple device to run Apex Legends mobile. This means an iPhone 8 or anything above will be able to play the title just fine. Meanwhile, Android users will need a Snapdragon 625 processor or better.

As Apex Legends is a technical game with a number of huge maps, it’d be a tall order for old mobile devices to run such a demanding game.

Given we’re still months out from the release, these plans could always change as development continues. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest information as Apex Legends Mobile draws near.