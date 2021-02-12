Pokemon teases more 25th anniversary announcements – is it Diamond & Pearl remake?

The Pokemon Company has teased that announcements will occur soon during Pokemon Day’s 25th anniversary celebration. Will Diamond & Pearl remake finally be revealed?

It’s been over two decades since Pokemon was first unveiled to the world. The popular franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary on February 27 with a live concert featuring Post Malone.

The Japanese company also confirmed that they will be making several announcements during the special festivities. The tease has some believing a Diamond and Pearl remake may be announced soon.

More Pokemon 25th anniversary announcements

It should come as no surprise that Game Freak is gearing up to reveal projects they have been working on. Pokemon Day has traditionally been when major announcements were made such as Sun and Moon in 2016, and Sword and Shield in 2019.

Following the Post Malone concert reveal on February 11, The Pokemon Company confirmed that 2021 would be similar. “Fans can expect more announcements that week from across the franchise,” they tweeted.

Interestingly, it seems they plan to spread the announcements across the week as opposed to a single day. “Across from the franchise” is what sticks out the most, and definitely seems to point towards a mainline release as a possibility. But what could it be?

What is on almost every fan’s mind is the long-rumored Gen IV Remake. While there has never been any confirmation from Game Freak that they are even working on one, the “leaks” and “rumors” about the project won’t go away.

Perhaps the most compelling evidence came in January when a Diamond & Pearl sub-domain went live on Pokemon.com, only to be deactivated as soon as fans discovered it.

According to info found by @pokexperto, the Pokémon Diamond Pearl subdomain was activated on January 12th 2021, it was not an old subdomain. The Pokémon Legends subdomain was also activated that day 👀 https://t.co/vCYjxgzitj — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 15, 2021

Fans of the franchise took to social media after The Pokemon Company teased the announcements, with many anticipating a Diamond & Pearl remake. “I hope some of those announcements include DP remake,” one user wrote. Another exclaimed, “If they don’t announce Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes all hell will break loose.”

Of course, fans should lower their expectations at least a little bit. While the internet seems convinced that a Diamond & Pearl remake is a forgone conclusion, it may not even be in development. Regardless of what it ends up being, history seems to point towards some kind of mainline release.

Given that Sword & Shield made its debut in November 2019, we are due for another title to space out Gen 8 and 9. Only time will tell what the Japanese developers have up their sleeve. At least the wait is almost over.