Pokemon Go Community Day dates confirmed for September, October & November 2023

It’s time to mark your calendars, Pokemon Go fans, as the next set of Community Day events for September, October, and November have been revealed.

After three long months, Pokemon Go‘s Season of Hidden Gems will reach its conclusion at the end of August. At that point, a brand new season full of Pokemon debuts and special events will begin.

While we don’t know much about the next season yet, Niantic has given trainers a glimpse at what’s to come by revealing the dates for some upcoming Community Day and Community Day Classic events.

Here are the Community Day dates that have been announced:

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Community Day Classic

– Community Day Classic Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Community Day

– Community Day Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Community Day

– Community Day Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Community Day

– Community Day Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Community Day Classic

The headliners for these Community Days haven’t been confirmed yet, although that’s to be expected as Niantic rarely announces this information until a few weeks before each event.

Niantic

Community Days are some of the most popular events in Pokemon Go. They put the focus on one specific Pokemon, with boosted Shiny rates and exclusive moves available when you evolve them.

Community Day Classics, on the other hand, bring back a previous Community Day headliner for another round. These are usually fan favorites that have relevance in PvE or the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Some key in-game event dates have also been shared for the upcoming season. These are September 17, September 30, October 7-8, October 21, and November 11, 2023.

We don’t know what these events are going to be yet, but it’s probably a good idea to put the dates in your calendar now so you can keep track of whether you’ll be able to take part or not.