Pokemon fans slam Fendi collab over Dragonite plush made of “baby calfs and lambs”

Following the announcement of the Fendi luxury Pokemon collab, some fans have taken umbrage with some of the materials sourced a leather Dragonite plush.

For those who may have missed the news, the Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi and Japanese streetwear legend Hiroshi Fujiwara’s FRGMT recently announced a collaboration with Pokemon.

While the collaboration ties into Pokemon Go, the two brands offer fans plenty of real-world fashion items as well like hoodies, caps, purses, and more.

However, some members of the Pokemon community have taken umbrage with the collab thanks to the high price tag as well as the materials sourced for some of the products.

Some Pokemon fans are baffled by Fendi collab’s Dragonite plush

Pokemon fans took to social media platforms like X to share their views on the collab, with a post from Pokemon YouTuber Tama Hero gaining traction among community members.

The content creator shared a screenshot of the Fendi Dragonite Totem and said, “Idk, a lot of stuff Pokemon does not phase me, I know this is not the first time they have sold leather Pokemon goods. But selling a $2,290 Dragonite plushie made explicitly of baby calfs and lambs makes me pause.”

Sure enough, the Dragonite Totem’s official page clearly cites that the leather plush is made of “100% lamb leather, 100% calf leather…” among other components.

Specifically, Tama Hero cites the use of real animal leather as the main factor that gave her pause about the collab and said that to her, “Pokemon is an RPG about nature and animal friends.”

The YouTuber wasn’t the only fan off-put by the use of calf and lamb leather, with many noting this specific item seemed a bit odd.

“Ah neat the 2200 dollar dragonite made from authentic baby animal skin. It’s a bit off topic but sometimes I think about all the junk Pokemon makes and how much it impacts the environment and how that doesn’t mesh with how the series tries to portray harmony with nature.”

In a similar vein, many trainers said they didn’t see the point in this leather plush at all. “Why buy that when you could get a different plush that’s still official merch, cuter and not made of depression?

It’s hard to deny that one of the core tenets of the Pokemon franchise is working together with nature and the creatures that reside in it. As such, it’s clear this luxury Dragonite Totem won’t sit well with many.