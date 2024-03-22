Fan fishes Pokemon Emerald out of dumpster and tries to fix it

A Pokemon fan is living many collector’s dreams after stumbling across a copy of Pokemon Emerald in the trash, and things get even wilder when they attempt to fix it.

A Pokemon fan called u/SpawnOfPossession recently shared a post on Reddit showing off the Arceus of all dumpster finds, as they stumbled across a seemingly broken copy of Pokemon Emerald. However, it turns out it just needed a little TLC.

The Reddit user shared a post with the title “Found this in the dumpster” before adding another comment, saying, “Replaced battery and now continuing Dylans journey”.

It seems poor Dylan may have been a little too hasty throwing out their copy of Pokemon Emerald, as a quick battery change was all it needed, and now this lucky fan can continue on their quest.

Other Pokemon players are showing off equal parts admiration and jealousy in the comments, as it’s not every day folks find a rare GBA game in the trash. One user says, “Not that I’d be looking through a dumpster but wow nice find”.

Replying, the person behind the original post said, “So I work for the city in my area and someone dumped personal garbage in our on site bin and I saw a bunch of cds , used a shovel to move them, then saw this I was kinda shocked.”

One person asks the important question, “What was the team on the save file?” Thankfully we know the answer, as SpawnOfPossession replied saying, “Breloom lv 32, skarmory lv 32 Azurmaril lv 32 Machop lv 15 seviper lv 17 Only 5 which I thought was weird”.

Finally, one comment puts a nice cap on the story, adding, “Dylan, if you’re out there, know your pokemon have found a loving new home.” If there’s a lesson here, be sure to check your trash, and remember sometimes all you need to do is change a battery.