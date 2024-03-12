Pokemon players obsessed with “beautiful” real-life Poke Ball

Have you ever wondered what a Poke Ball might look like in real life? A talented community artist has put their woodworking skills to the test to make one, and other Pokemon fans love it.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, chances are that you’ve spent some time wondering what it would be like if Pokemon were real. It’s a common theme in the community – fan art of realistic Pokemon or Gym battles is pretty popular, and it’s always interesting to see people’s take on the matter.

One talented artist in the community recently took to r/pokemon on Reddit to showcase exactly what a Poke Ball might look like in real life, and other fans were obsessed with the result.

Pokemon players in love with hand-crafted Poke Ball

Pokemon fan Appearingfour5 revealed their latest woodturning project in one post, sharing a few snaps of a gorgeous, hand-made Poke Ball. The types of wood included in this project are redheart, walnut, spalted tamarind, and “a random burl… for the center of the button.”

They noted that woodturning is a favorite hobby of theirs and that people could follow along at @Handturnedbydavid on Instagram if they wanted to see more.

Pokemon fans in the replies were immediately intrigued by this work of art, asking how they could buy one for themselves and support the original poster. One person joked, “If I buy 10 will I get a premium ball for free?”

Others immediately drew parallels to Pokemon Legends Arceus, telling OP to post the piece in r/PokemonLegendsArceus and commenting on how much it looked like a Hisuian Poke Ball. A Pokemon player in the comments remarked that “I didn’t know we had apricorns in real life!”

Some Pokemon fans simply congratulated OP on their talent. One person replied to the post saying, “That’s awesome!! Excellent craftsmanship my friend, bravo!” We’d have to agree – it’s a stunning piece of craftsmanship.