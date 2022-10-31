Pokemon fan crowned “coolest house” for Halloween trick-or-treat surprise

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A Pokemon fan and YouTuber known as Chuggaaconroy has decided to give trick-or-treaters a surprise, sharing an image of a Halloween candy cart loaded down with Vivid Voltage booster packs.

Pokemon TCG fans have a few options to mix the card game with Halloween festivities this year. Besides dawning Pikachu-themed costumes or dressing up as Pokemon trainers, fans can also buy bags of the Trick-Or-Trade BOOster Bundles from retail stores and online.

However, the card list for the Halloween 2022 special set isn’t fantastic, and the BOOster packs only hold a few cards. While this can be a fun option for kids who appreciate the card game, it definitely isn’t the same as cracking open a full booster pack from a Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG expansion.

One Pokemon TCG fan and video game YouTuber has taken things into their own hands after seeing the disappointing pulls in the BOOster packs, taking a unique approach that has delighted fans online.

Pokemon fan Chuggaaconroy loads up on booster packs

In a Twitter post shared by Chuggaaconroy, the YouTuber shares an image of a little cart on wheels. The cart is loaded down with full-sized candy bars, as well as a large quantity of Pokemon TCG Vivid Voltage booster packs. The post reads, “Happy Halloween! I’m gonna be the cool house this year! Full-size candy bars AND Pokémon cards!”

A comment from IttzAndrew states “Those aren’t even the Trick or Trade Packs. You’re giving them the good stuff.”, to which Chuggaaconroy responds, “Correct! I opened some of those myself and said “Wow, this is lame. Let’s do better!”

Fans are delighted by the thoughtfulness, with jexdra stating “Emile, you definitely win the “coolest house on Halloween” award for this. I woulda lost my mind as a kid if I got both a full candy bar AND a pack of Pokémon cards!”. At the same time, StormC9A adds, “Little kid me would have flipped if he got this for trick or treating!”

Several other fans also point out that this type of treat is especially important for kids who can’t have candy, giving every child the chance to enjoy Halloween. There is no doubt this unique trick-or-treat selection is a delightful surprise for any kids who come knocking.