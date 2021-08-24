Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will add another Pokemon type

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be adding a Pokemon type new to the Sinnoh region. The Gen IV remakes will include a much-beloved class of ‘mon first introduced in 2013.

During the August 18 Pokemon Presents, we got our first look at the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Despite initially being marketed as “faithful” recreations, the project showed off a flurry of features not originally in the 2006 DS titles.

Eagle-eyes fans have spotted a major new addition that could hint at the Sinnoh remakes being more different than many had expected. A beloved Pokemon-type will make its debut in Gen IV according to discovered screenshots.

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl adding Pokemon type

During the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Presents, a revamped version of the Super Contest Shows feature was demonstrated. Fans spotted an image briefly shown during the segment which showed a new addition to Sinnoh.

In a photo tweeted by Pokemon expert Eclipse, the symbol for Fairy-type Pokemon can be seen for a split second. Up to this point, Studio ILCA has not yet confirmed the class of ‘mon would be in the game as the type originally made its debut in the Kalos region in 2013’s X & Y.

With the new beloved class of Pokemon being included in the Gen IV remake, perhaps Eevee will get its popular evolution Sylveon as well? We can only hope!

UPDATE BDSP ✨ Fairy-Type confirmed if you are still wondering!@eclipse_tt pic.twitter.com/4d5NVSODBX — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) August 22, 2021

This isn’t the first major change to be spotted by fans. While Studio ILCA has yet to confirm how many total ‘mon will be in its Pokedex, a screenshot on the official website clearly shows Bidoof as character #399 – which is substantially bigger than Diamond & Pearl’s original Dex.

The inclusion of Fairy ‘mon in BDSP isn’t too surprising seeing as Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire added the Kalos type to the 2014 Hoenn remakes.

With Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl initially being marked as faithful, many expected it to be strictly based on the 2006 titles. Thankfully, it looks the project is much more expansive.