Pokemon Ash Ketchum voice actor goes undercover and pranks fans at Comic Con

Pokemon voice actor Sarah Natochenny went viral on TikTok after pranking Ash Ketchum cosplayers at Comic Con who didn’t recognize her at first.

Sarah Natochenny has been the face of the Pokemon anime for decades, after taking over the role of Ash Ketchum in 2006. The talented actress doesn’t just portray the protagonist, but a wide-variety of characters and ‘mon in the animated series.

The 34-year-old went viral on TikTok in October after going undercover at New York Comic Con. The star hilariously pranked Pokemon cosplayers by dressing up as the Trainer who she’s been the voice of for years.

Advertisement

Ash Ketchum voice actor pranks Pokemon cosplayers in viral TikTok

The Ash Ketchum voice actor was attending Comic Con to promote the new Pokemon movie, Secrets of the Jungle when she came up with a genius way to interact with fans of the Nintendo series.

Read More: Pokemon fans furious Pokemon Legends Arceus is not open world

In a video she filmed for TikTok, Natochenny walked around the convention and took selfies with cosplayers while dressed up as the character she portrays in the anime. The unsuspecting fans posed for pictures, not realizing who she was.

“I play the voice of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon. So I thought it would be fun to go around Comic Con undercover and take photos with people dressed as Ash. They have no idea of who I am, but I know them. Should I tell them who I am?” she said in the video.

Advertisement

The hilarious prank quickly blew up and went viral on the social media platform, gaining over 2.5 million views in just a few days. Reacting to the response from fans, Sarah Natochenny followed up the video with a second TikTok.

In the clip, the actress addressed her favorite part about interacting with viewers: “My absolute favorite thing is seeing kids react to learning that I’m the voice of Ash.”

Sarah Natochenny took over the voice of Ash Ketchum over a decade ago, and has since portrayed the protagonist in numerous seasons and theatrical films.

She has been open about interacting with Pokemon fans in the past, such as a hilarious interview she did with YouTuber Anthony Padilla in April. Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is out now, and is available on Netflix.