Pokemon artist creating real-life National Pokedex

In the Pokemon world, a National Pokedex is an up-to-date record of every single attainable creature in the franchise. This means that it covers every Pokemon from every Region, including all the different variations and forms a ‘mon might be found in.

It’s a tall order to complete a National Pokedex in the games – and an even taller order to create one in real life. A creator shared their ongoing National Dex with other Pokemon fans recently, displaying how they’ve carefully 3D printed and painted every Pokemon up to Generation 2 so far.

The artist MegaManbaby’s work went down swimmingly with the community, with other Pokemon fans pointing out the attention to detail and perfect textures on the models. The wide variety of critters certainly makes for a vibrant group photo, and it highlights the stark differences between Pokemon sizes.

One reader praised OP, saying, “From someone who doesn’t have time for hobbies, know that your hard work is appreciated and this is absolutely amazing!” Another commented on how jealous they were of the incredible haul of trinkets.

In the original post, it’s noted that Generation 3 is in progress and should be uploaded shortly. The artist appears to be in the middle of painting a Wailord – and struggling to display it, as Wailord is one of the biggest Pokemon in the Pokedex.

Some Pokemon sizes are almost unimaginable, like Wailord and Eternatus. A reader joked that they were “Very excited to see Eternatus take up the whole screen” and OP agreed, saying that Wailord alone could take up most of the soft box by itself.

The Pokemon community is awash with talented artists like this creator, sharing their own imaginative takes on the beloved franchise. It’ll be fascinating to see whether we get any new additions to the Pokedex in the upcoming title Pokemon Legends Z-A, especially with the return of Mega Evolutions.