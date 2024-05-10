This Gigantamax Pokemon is an Eldritch horror

Out of all the Pokemon mechanics in existence, Gigantamaxing is one of the most popular alongside Tera types and Mega Evolutions. Gigantamaxing is an expanded type of Dynamaxing, where a Pokemon changes appearance and size drastically in the middle of battle to gain more power.

Pokemon like Gengar and Charizard – who are arguably intimdating enough – end up as behemoths with gaping maws and ferocious claws the size of trucks. It’s a fantastic mechanic to play with but it can lead to some borderline terrifying designs, even for the most unassuming of Pokemon.

A talented Pokemon artist named CasheStache took this to the extreme recently by creating a Gigantamax Shuckle design, taking the tiny Mold Pokemon and turning it into something that looks like it just crawled out of a portal from another realm.

The talented artist shared their work with the Pokemon community and other fans were equally impressed and unsettled by the ominous Shuckle.

One fan joked about Shuckle’s ability to create juice (according to the Pokedex, it ferments Berries in its shell) by saying, “Imagine how much juice you could get out of this thing!” The original artist agreed that you could “corner the Shuckle Juice market” with their Lovecraftian turtle.

Other viewers were entranced by the design, pointing out that it looked like a deep sea monster or an Eldritch horror, and complimenting the artist on their abilities. Someone even praised it as the perfect Fakemon design , saying “it’s the perfect blend between funny and genuinely cool.”

While the Gigantamax mechanic isn’t set to return to Pokemon any time soon, we will be seeing the return of Mega Evolutions in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A title.

Could we see a Mega Shuckle popping up in this new Legends game? We don’t have access to a list of which Pokemon will be getting Megas yet, but Shuckle has a cult following and would make a hilarious addition to the current roster of Mega ‘mons.