Zamazenta keeps photobombing Pokemon Go players and nobody knows why

Pokemon Go players are complaining about a Legendary ‘mon that keeps wandering into their pictures and photobombing them, even though they haven’t caught it yet.

Pokemon Go has recurring visual glitches that cause character models to display incorrectly. It’s surprisingly common for Pokemon to merge, usually because they overlap while standing in the same spot.

The most curious glitches involve Pokemon that players haven’t acquired. No one is sure why this happens, as Pokemon Go only loads specific ‘mons that are set to appear in an area, along with any Buddy the player has.

A new glitch has been reported by users online which is causing Zamazenta, the Legendary ‘mon of Pokemon Shield, to appear in their games randomly. Like similar glitches, this is causing Zamazenta to spawn in the same space as other Pokemon, creating bizarre fusions.

What makes Zamazenta’s bizarre cameos even more frustrating is how difficult it is to get in-game. The two cover Legendary Pokemon from Gen 8 rarely appear in Pokemon Go, debuting in events back in 2021, so many players likely never acquired them.

The cause of the glitch is currently unknown. The fact that such an obscure Legendary is appearing makes it even more baffling. It would be one thing if a common overworld ‘mon (like Eevee) were spawning in photos, but the fact that it’s a box Legendary from an old event is puzzling.

Luckily, unlike the Pokemon games of old, it’s relatively simple to patch Pokemon Go, so Zamazenta’s photoboming should only be a short-term occurrence.

Those who missed out on the chance to acquire a Zamazenta when it was first added a few years back can at least use this glitch to pretend that they caught one, so long as they can edit out whatever poor Pokemon it merged with in the photo.