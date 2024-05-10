Gaming

Zamazenta keeps photobombing Pokemon Go players and nobody knows why

Scott Baird
Zamazenta keeps photobombing Pokemon Go players and nobody knows whyThe Pokemon Company/Niantic

Pokemon Go players are complaining about a Legendary ‘mon that keeps wandering into their pictures and photobombing them, even though they haven’t caught it yet.

Pokemon Go has recurring visual glitches that cause character models to display incorrectly. It’s surprisingly common for Pokemon to merge, usually because they overlap while standing in the same spot.

The most curious glitches involve Pokemon that players haven’t acquired. No one is sure why this happens, as Pokemon Go only loads specific ‘mons that are set to appear in an area, along with any Buddy the player has.

A new glitch has been reported by users online which is causing Zamazenta, the Legendary ‘mon of Pokemon Shield, to appear in their games randomly. Like similar glitches, this is causing Zamazenta to spawn in the same space as other Pokemon, creating bizarre fusions.

What makes Zamazenta’s bizarre cameos even more frustrating is how difficult it is to get in-game. The two cover Legendary Pokemon from Gen 8 rarely appear in Pokemon Go, debuting in events back in 2021, so many players likely never acquired them.

The cause of the glitch is currently unknown. The fact that such an obscure Legendary is appearing makes it even more baffling. It would be one thing if a common overworld ‘mon (like Eevee) were spawning in photos, but the fact that it’s a box Legendary from an old event is puzzling.

Luckily, unlike the Pokemon games of old, it’s relatively simple to patch Pokemon Go, so Zamazenta’s photoboming should only be a short-term occurrence.

Those who missed out on the chance to acquire a Zamazenta when it was first added a few years back can at least use this glitch to pretend that they caught one, so long as they can edit out whatever poor Pokemon it merged with in the photo.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
pokemon go gyms
Pokemon
Pokemon Go player feels “OP” in new apartment surrounded by Gyms
Brianna Reeves
pokemon go runescape header
Pokemon
Pokemon Go could learn a thing or two from how Runescape handles updates
Philip Trahan
A screenshot from the Pokemon anime shows a Shiny Metagross and their trainer Stephen
Pokemon
Even Lv. 50 Pokemon GO players can’t find this rare ‘mon
Nathan Ellingsworth
pokemon go pokecoins header
Pokemon
Pokemon Go fans furious after Niantic announces paid PokeCoin Field Research
Philip Trahan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.