Niantic promises next Pokemon Go update will fix two major bugs

Two bugs that have caused trouble for some Pokemon Go players are set to be addressed by Niantic in an upcoming update.

Niantic’s mobile game Pokemon Go has been under fire in recent weeks, after a controversial reversion of an increase to the game’s spawn radius and a bugged map that’s caused frustration.

However, it does look some of the game’s issues are set to be addressed by Niantic.

On social media, Niantic indicated that two significant bugs will be ironed in an upcoming update to Go.

Two key fixes coming to Pokemon Go

Recently, Niantic rolled out a new feature called PokeStop Showcases. Showcases are special contests that give Go players the opportunity to display their best Pokemon and rise the leaderboards in order to win prizes.

However, an issue occurred in that prevented players from swapping Showcase Pokemon once the contest limit has been reached. Niantic put out a statement on the Pokemon Go support website that the bug will be fixed as part of update 0.277.0.

That, however, is not the only issue that Niantic promised to take care of as part of the update.

Several players have reported issues with spawns and the appearance of the map in Pokemon Go, as wild Pokemon Go have overlapped with one another on the map. On Twitter, Niantic’s support account indicated that this glitch will be taken care of in the next update as well.

Some players indicated skepticism over the impending updates. One Go player on Reddit bluntly stated, “I wonder which new bugs [we’re] getting with the new update.”

These pending bug fixes come just a few weeks after Niantic reverted the implementation of a larger spawn radius. Niantic revealed that the reason for this was because it was the “unintended” effect of a bug fix, and they claimed that it conflicted with the Go+.