Niantic praised for doing “right thing” by Pokemon Go player

Sometimes it feels like Pokemon Go players spend more time complaining about the mobile title than they actually do playing it, as developer Niantic is often the victim of many fans’ ire due to changes and balancing in the game.

Thankfully, a heartwarming community story has appeared, commending Niantic for their great work and quick response to one particular fan’s difficult dilemma pertaining to the Pokemon Go Fest New York City events.

As explained in a Reddit post, one player named trvrkapit had been hotly anticipating the in-person event, but after attending a wedding a few days before, they tested positive for COVID on the morning of Go Fest NYC and had to miss out.

Continuing the story, the author explained that they messaged Niantic to try and return the tickets, though they “bought them knowing it was non-refundable.”

Amazingly, after reaching out and sharing a picture of the positive COVID-19 test, the author revealed they got a reply from Niantic, and adding, “to my surprise they are refunding my ticket along with my add-ons so about $60.” Then they signed off, adding, “I just wanted to say I think they are doing the right thing.”

Other Pokemon Go players threw support behind the author of the post, as well as Niantic, with one comment saying, “I’m sorry you got sick before Go Fest, but that’s really nice of them to do!”

Another Pokemon Go player shared a similar story, explaining they had an accident in the run-up to Pokemon Go Fest Madrid. Then, they commented saying, “so I contacted Niantic support asking for a refund telling them my situation and they responded very quickly and approved it.”

Finally, plenty of other players shared their happiness that the original author did not attend the event and risk infecting other people. One comment says, “Niantic isn’t the only one that did the right thing. Thank you for not sharing Covid with everyone else at the Go Fest.”

It seems plenty of people are happy to see positive community stories, especially ones commending Niantic, as one person adds, “Hope you don’t get it bad and recover quickly. Thanks for sharing a positive story too. I’ve been annoyed by a few things Niantic has done lately so it’s nice to hear the positive stuff!”

If you want to keep up to date with all the latest Pokemon Go events, be sure to check out our Shared Skies hub, and get ready for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 as well. Thankfully, you can play the Global event from home if necessary.