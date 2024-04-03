Niantic is already planning the next “10 years” of Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is here to stay, after revealing that Niantic is already planning the next ten years of the popular mobile game.

During an interview with Eurogamer, the senior vice president of Pokemon Go, Ed Wu, highlighted how much the team has planned for Pokemon Go, revealing that they already have tons prepped for the next decade.

In 2026, Pokemon Go will hit its first decade since its release, with hundreds of Pokemon being added, new features causing debate among players, and plenty of events to keep you constantly trying to catch ’em all.

However, it seems the game won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Ed Wu highlights that the team is “putting a lot of investment into ensuring it’s a great game and has really firm foundations for the next 10 years.”

Article continues after ad

He continued to highlight some details about the next anniversary too, adding that Niantic “want a refresh that’s befitting that next decade” which includes “refreshing our avatar system next with a more improved experience, updated assets – a modern system that can offer more customization.”

Article continues after ad

It’s clear that Pokemon Go will be far from over after its first decade, and players can expect some more avatar designs, experience improvements, and likely a few exciting events, too. Although many are calling for some changes to the Team Rocket Go bosses, with some revealing a few new substitutes Pokemon Go should introduce.