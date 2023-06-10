Niantic claims it’s committed to improving Pokemon Go’s quality: “We can do better”

In a hands-on event, Niantic’s director of product management claimed the developer is committed to improving the game’s quality following multiple issues and bugs.

It’s no exaggeration to say community sentiment surrounding the current state of Pokemon Go is quite low. Things like the Remote Raid Pass nerf followed by multiple buggy events and “technical issues” have left many trainers feeling frustrated with the mobile game.

The developer also didn’t earn any goodwill with the community thanks to its response to the #HearUsNiantic movement, in which Niantic clarified they had no plans to directly address the two-month-long campaign.

However, it seems Niantic will be taking a look at the overall quality of Pokemon Go if comments from a recent hands-on event are anything to believe.

Niantic claims it’s focusing on Pokemon Go’s quality

The comments came by way of Eurogamer, which was able to ask members of Niantic’s team questions at a hands-on event in Los Angeles California.

Specifically, the publication asked about the circumstances surrounding the recent Shiny rate bug involving Sinnoh’s Lake Trio in Remote Raids — as well as what steps the company is taking to prevent bugs like this in the future.

While members of the development team were not present and thus could not comment on the technical aspect of the bug, Pokemon Go’s Director of Product Management Alex Moffit assured the press that the dev team was “aware of the root cause” and that “the issue was resolved as [Niantic] communicated.”

However, Moffit also said: “But the broader point that I would touch on there: quality. Clearly it’s an important thing and maybe not something that we’ve been the best at as of late — maybe throughout much of our history. And I can very confidently say that is something that we as a leadership team are echoing consistently from the tip top.”

Niantic The Shiny Rate bug affecting Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf was only the latest in a string of “technical issues” affecting Pokemon Go in 2023.

Moffit claimed there has been “meaningful change” and “behind the scenes” work throughout 2023 already, but acknowledged Niantic has plenty of room for improvement.

“There are some really, really smart people hard at work on like making things better, because we know we want to do better, we can do better, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

The director of product management concluded with the promise that there are more things for Pokemon Go fans to look forward to on the horizon. For now, only time will tell if Niantic can make good on its aim to improve the overall quality of the game.