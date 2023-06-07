Pokemon Go devs Niantic apologize for Remote Raid shiny rate & give gifts to players impacted

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has confirmed that the rate of Shiny encounters for Remote Raids was nerfed, with the devs offering up their apologies, fixing the issues, and also granting players gifts as a way of saying sorry.

When it comes to the world of Pokemon Go, encountering Shiny Pokemon and grinding out through Remote Raids to get your hands on them is one of the most challenging parts of the game. And while players were used to the challenge and low stakes, fans noticed that it had become even harder to encounter a Shiny during Remote Raids.

Previously, Dexerto reported how the Pokemon Go community had noticed that the chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon during Remote Raids had dropped significantly.

The initial post of the Reddit thread wrote how “reports from a user aggregated site have indicated that the shiny rate for the legendary trio is 1/125 if done remotely.”

While developer Niantic did not address the alleged change at first, the company has now come out and issued a statement about the situation via Twitter. Confirming that Shiny encounters have in fact been nerfed but also offering up gifts to players who have been affected by this change.

Pokemon Go devs Niantic apologize for Shiny Remote Raid issues

“Trainers, we have resolved a technical issue affecting the shiny appearance rate for Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Remote Raids. We apologize for this and will share details about a special Raid event on the Pokémon GO blog soon.”

Niantic then added, “Impacted Trainers will also be granted a Remote Raid Pass for each one used in these Raids during the affected time, plus 1 extra directly to their Pokémon GO account.”

Fans have responded positively to Niantic’s handling of the issue, with one Pokemon Go player responding to the Twitter post stating “This is the type of communication we asked for! Thank you!”

For all the latest Pokemon news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.