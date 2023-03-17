New Pokemon anime reveals possible Team Rocket replacement alongside more characters

More details surrounding the upcoming Pokemon anime’s cast have been revealed, including four new characters and a possible replacement for Team Rocket.

The Pokemon Company has slowly been giving fans more and more information surrounding the next Pokemon anime, which stars two new protagonists named Liko and Roy.

Recently, fans learned about the new Pokemon Professor who will make his debut in the anime, alongside his partner Pokemon Captain Pikachu. According to early details, Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu will have their own team that flies around on a massive airship.

The Pokemon Company has now given fans more details surrounding the upcoming anime’s cast, including four new characters—two of which may belong to the evil team who might replace Team Rocket’s role in the previous anime.

Pokemon anime reveals more new characters

The Japanese Pokemon Twitter account released a brief trailer on March 17, 2023, which teased four new characters coming to the next anime series.

First, fans finally learned the name of the mysterious man with two-toned hair who was teased in an earlier trailer. The mysterious trainer is apparently named Amethyo and he uses a Ceruledge as his partner Pokemon.

Alongside Amethyo, fans were treated to designs of two other characters named Zir and Conia. Zir, the male trainer with the blonde mohawk, uses a Rhydon while Conia, the female trainer, uses a Golduck.

According to information from reliable Pokemon news source Seribii.net, Amethyo may just be the captain of the mysterious Explorers team, which Zir and Conia are members of. While it’s not outright stated that Explorers is an evil team, Zir and Conia’s designs certainly carry shades of evil organizations in the past.

Considering the two are a male and female duo with matching uniforms and rougher designs, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that Zir and Conia effectively fill the role of Jessie and James from Team Rocket.

The final new character is a bit of an oddball and is still shrouded in mystery. The trailer shows a snippet of what looks to be a live stream featuring a character wearing a Nidorina onesie. According to early information, this character is a popular streamer named Gurumin, though not much else is known about them.

While much of the information surrounding these new characters is limited, it won’t be long now until this next Pokemon anime series begins and fans learn all there is to know about the new cast.