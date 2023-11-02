Pokemon Go player celebrates successful Team Rocket town defense with “buddy” Machamp

One Pokemon Go trainer detailed being surrounded by Team Rocket and how that player and Machamp were able to successfully defeat the group.

The latest Pokemon Go Team Rocket takeover event took place in late October, one that saw lineup shakeups for various members of the treacherous group, as well as the opportunity to encounter Shadow Lugia & Regigigas.

Additionally, Team Rocket members showed up more frequently in the mobile game — and one player had enough.

One Pokemon Go trainer detailed an experience of how Team Rocket was able to take over a town, and how that player and Machamp were able to take each member down.

Niantic

Pokemon Go trainer channels inner Ash Ketchum

On Reddit, a Pokemon Go trainer by the name of “Rubberducky690” detailed his encounter in a rather funny manner with Team Rocket over the course of a weekend.

The trainer on the Pokemon Go subreddit stated that the group tried to take over the town, but “successfully defended my town from Team Rocket” in a detailed thread.

Rubberducky690 stated that the team was not easy to take down. “Let me tell you they were everywhere. Balloons were raining down from the sky, they were overtaking the churches, loitering at murals and parks. They were just everywhere.”

However, the trainer and his “buddy” Machamp were able to beat each and everyone, including Team Rocket’s leader. Unfortunately for the individual, the leader of the group only gave Rubberducky “an absolute dogsh*t Pokémon with 6/6/6 stats for IVs after beating him and his evil cat.”

Fellow trainers were quick to commemorate the Pokemon Go player for the effort.

One stated, “The hero we both deserve and need. Bless you, trainer!” Another added to the comedic thread, “I hope they make a statue of Machamp in your city.”

Team Rocket, however, will likely not be involved in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC. In other Pokemon-related news, the second DLC wave for the mainline games now has a release date.