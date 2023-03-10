First look at Captain Pikachu’s team members in Pokemon anime

The Pokemon Company released new details and images surrounding Captain Pikachu and Professor Friede’s team in the new Pokemon anime series.

The Pokemon Company has been steadily releasing new bits of information surrounding the next Pokemon anime series, like the names of the protagonists, Liko and Roy.

After that, fans learned that another Pikachu would return as a mascot for the series, in the form of Professor Friede’s partner, Captain Pikachu.

More details surrounding Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu’s team have been released, including pictures of the four members and their partner Pokemon.

Pokemon anime reveals Captain Pikachu’s new team members

According to reliable Pokemon news source Serebii.net, new Japanese images teased the crew of the Rising Volt Tacklers, who follow and work with Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu.

The members include Orio and her partner Metagross, Mardock and his Rockroff, Molly and her Chansey, and finally, an elderly man holding a fishing rod named Landou.

In the background of each character portrait, we also see what appears to be the logo for the Rising Volt Tacklers, which looks to be a stylized Pikachu surrounded by flames.

According to Serebii, Orio, and Metagross mainly work on machines, while Murdock and Rockruff are in charge of cooking for the crew. True to her partner Pokemon’s reputation, Molly and Chansey serve as medical specialists for the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Unfortunately, details are scarce about what role Landou plays for the team besides the fact that he’s fond of fishing.

Fans also learned that the Pokemon anime’s Rising Volt Tacklers would own an airship that the crew uses to travel around in.

While it’s unclear what relationship our new protagonists, Liko and Roy, will have with Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that they will also use this airship to go to different cities and regions.

Hopefully, fans can get a clearer picture of what the Rising Volt Tacklers do when the new Pokemon anime series begins to air in Japan on April 14, 2023.