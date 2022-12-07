Lucky Pokemon Go trainer discovers insane Go Battle League glitch

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

One Pokemon Go trainer has discovered an insanely lucky Pokemon Go Battle League glitch granting him an almost complete pass without needing to complete any of the required quests, and other players are extremely jealous.

An avid Pokemon Go player was completing their Go Battle League Battle, which is currently in its first week, when their game crashed while trying to charge the enemy, throwing them out of Pokemon Go entirely.

They re-entered the game only to realize almost all of the first steps of their Timed Research had been completed, despite them not completing over 90 battles. The player shared their lucky glitch on Reddit and received a plethora of jealous comments, with fans wishing they could replicate the insane Go Battle League Glitch.

Many fans took to the comments to get more details regarding how the player managed to pull this glitch off, asking them to “please describe steps to duplicate this tragic error so I can score, err I mean field test, myself.”

Others wished the glitch would happen to them to get “that damn challenge off the screen.” and continue with the many events Pokemon Go has planned.

However, according to one fan, this is not the first time a bug like this has happened, they stated “this has happened to others. It’s a bug I’m hoping appears for myself,” something many other fans dreamed of as well.

While the bug may be something that’s happening to some players, others are experiencing the same problem but with a more unfortunate outcome. One player joked that the poster was “lucky” and that theirs “crashed 3 times yesterday, and all [they] got was 3 losses.”

While there are no specific steps to take if you want to get this glitch for yourself, it does seem to be a common bug that some lucky players may experience during the Pokemon Go Battle League.