Lethal Pokemon Unite Lucario exploit uncovered and it’s ruining ranked

Lucario has been a staple in the Pokemon Unite meta for quite a while, but a recent exploit has made the Pokemon an absolute killer in ranked and players are sick of it.

Pokemon Unite’s recent release on mobile has brought the game back into the forefront for many players, not to mention its impressive rise in streaming popularity.

That being said, the game is still in its early stages and has its own problems that fans have run into – whether it be bugs, glitches, or full-on exploits.

What has happened to Lucario most certainly falls into the latter following Patch 1.2 and players are capitalizing on the deadly results.

Lucario Exploit in Pokemon Unite

There have been many to call out the issue on social media and Reddit, but this post by Swebalebleb may capture the problem in the most comedic and concise way possible.

Although it happens in a flash, you can see in the clip that this Lucario was able to do some insane damage to the Venusaur player, resulting in a one-shot kill at full health. The Lucario is a higher level than the Venusaur (12 vs 9 from the looks of it) but that’s certainly not enough to justify that kind of damage.

So, one may think this is simply a bug, or a temporary issue with the game’s mechanics that happen in random, uncontrolled instances.

However, as a moderator on the Pokemon Unite subreddit pointed out, this is actually something much different. This is partly to the ability of users to reliably replicate the same results.

The mods have followed through in banning users from discussing how to perform the exploit, but it’s clear that many have still found ways to get a hold of the broken build.

There has been no indication thus far that Lucario will be disabled as a playable Pokemon in response to the exploit, but we will continue to provide updates if that were to occur.

So, play ranked matches at your own risk or, alternatively, consider trying out Pokemon Unite on mobile and getting those pesky Quick Battle quests knocked out.

Anything to avoid going up against that monster in ranked.