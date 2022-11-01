Leaked Pokemon anime poster teases new adventures for Ash, Goh, and Chloe

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A leaked poster could indicate Ash, Chloe, and Goh’s next adventure once the Championship finals are over. It could also set the Pokemon Anime up for new adventures in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region.

Pokemon anime fans are currently watching the tense final match in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, wondering who will be victorious – Ash or Leon. The battle, which is the climax showdown for Ash’s journey, sees him facing off against the World Champion with the team he has built throughout the last three seasons.

While the exciting match has viewers on the edges of their seats, many are also wondering what the end of Ultimate Journeys could mean for the Pokemon Anime. Some have speculated that Ash’s time as the protagonist will come to a close if he wins, while others have indicated the anime itself may be close to completion after decades of new episodes.

However, it looks like Ash’s journey could continue following a newly leaked Pokemon Anime poster that has surfaced online. The news is likely a pleasant surprise for those worried about what may come next.

New Pokemon Anime poster shows Ash’s Pikachu

In a Twitter post shared by Riddler_Khu, a leaked poster for the Pokemon Anime shows Ash’s Pikachu, Goh’s Grookey, and Chloe’s Eevee surrounded by all the Eeveelutions.

This is an exciting leak that likely refers to Chloe’s story arc, which remains unfinished at the time of the current Japanese Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episodes. Chloe is a reluctant protagonist in the Pokemon Anime, originally ignoring Ash’s and Goh’s antics while fighting against expectations that she begins raising Pokemon.

However, after befriending an Eevee during Pokemon Master Journeys, Chloe has found herself swept up in a quest to help it evolve, and in doing so, has had several exciting adventures alongside Ash and Goh.

Currently, it isn’t known if this poster refers to a whole new season for the Pokemon Anime, or if it will be a special that wraps Chloe’s storyline, but it is clear that the new content will continue after Ash’s battle with Leon. It is even possible the leaked poster could refer to episodes that will segue Ash’s journey into the Paldea region of Gen 9. Hopefully, more information will be confirmed soon.