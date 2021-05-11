Katy Perry's Pokemon 25 "Electric" song: release date, how to listen, more - Dexerto

The Pokemon Company has teamed up with pop superstar Katy Perry to release a new song in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The song, titled “Electric”, was first teased back in January and features the 36-year-old alongside the series’ lovable yellow mascot, Pikachu.

Outside of the tiny snippet shown at the end of their 25th anniversary celebration announcement video, details were scarce on when the track would release. Now, on May 11, fans finally have a date.

(Song snippet starts at 1:23)

“Electric” is releasing worldwide on Friday, May 14 as revealed in a post by Ms. Perry herself on Twitter. “ELECTRIC! PIKACHU! FRIDAY!” she wrote excitedly in between some very apt lightning bolt emojis.

She also posted the promotional poster for the track which shows her alongside a female Pikachu (look at the tail), and the song name lit up in neon lights.

This marks the second musical collaboration with an artist and The Pokemon Company following Post Malone’s rendition of “Only Wanna Be With You” back in February.

How to listen to Katy Perry Pokemon 25 “Electric” song

“Electric” will be available to listen to on all streaming services such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify on May 14.

It’s also presumed that The Pokemon Company will upload it to their YouTube channel, perhaps in the form of a special music video, but details are scarce right now.

To make sure you’re one of the first to listen to it, the song can be pre-saved on Spotify right now via this link.

Katy Perry’s “Electric” Pokemon song lyrics

As the full song isn’t out yet at the time of writing, obviously the full lyrics are currently unknown. That said, there were some shown in the snippet in January which are as follows:

“Electric! In the dark when you feel lost. Wanna be the best but at what cost? There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric. Know you feel it. If you believe it then you can. Big world gotta see it all. Gotta get up even when you fall.”