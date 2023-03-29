Pokemon player makes shocking realization about Paradox forms

A Pokemon Violet player doesn’t understand why the game put “Iron” in front of Paradox forms that aren’t Steel-type.

GameFreak introduced Paradox Pokemon in the Generation IX games, which are the ancient and futuristic versions of past creatures.

In Scarlet & Violet, players encounter Paradox Pokemon throughout Area Zero in the Great Crater of Paldea.

Paradox forms change the typical typing of Pokemon like Delibird and Volcarona. However, one player noticed that despite the word Iron being in the name of Violet’s Paradox Pokemon, they are not Steel-type.

Gamers guess why Iron Paradox Pokemon aren’t Steel-type

The Pokemon Company An image of a Paradox Iron Treads in Scarlet & Violet.

Reddit user SnorlaxAndLucario translated their confusion into a classic meme format on the Pokemon subreddit. They pondered why all the futuristic Paradox Pokemon Violet did not have a Steel typing despite their names starting with Iron.

Article continues after ad

In the comments, DreamblitzX suggested, “The tech is advanced enough to more strongly mimic other types I guess.”

“I wish they are all called Mecha instead,” odranger wrote. “Still conveys the robotic bit but doesn’t make it so linked to Steel.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I just use the reasoning that although they are made of iron, they don’t wield it and have too thin shells for it to count as their defensive type,” Karma_YY remarked.

While players seemed puzzled about GameFreak’s naming decision, others were glad not all Paradox Pokemon turned out to be Steel-type. The uniformity in typing would have ultimately bored trainers, and the variety gives a better advantage over opponents.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, long-time fans have recognized that Pokemon names and typing have not always made sense. As for Iron Moth, one user wondered how Volcarona could have become a Fire/Poison-type.

Iron Moth has solar panels for wings, so some believed it should have been a Fire/Electric-type. However, one player speculated the Pokemon generated poisonous gas as an attack technique.

Despite Violet’s confusing Paradox Pokemon names, Iron Hands and Iron Bundle have proven effective in Tera Raids. To find out the best Iron Hands setup for 5 & 6-star Tera Raids, check out our build guide.