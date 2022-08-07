How to watch Pokemon World Championship 2022: Dates, streams, games, more

The Pokemon World Championship 2022 will take place in London and features a large variety of competitive Pokemon games — so here’s how and when to watch it live, including the start date, live stream link, and game schedule.

In the August 2022 Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company gave fans a rundown of what they could expect from the upcoming 2022 World Championships in London.

Hosted in the ExCel London convention center, The Pokemon Company is expecting thousands of players to compete in person across a wide variety of games.

Here’s how fans can watch the event live around the world.

Pokemon World Championship 2022 schedule

The Pokemon World Championship 2022 in London will begin on August 18, 2022, and will conclude on August 21, 2022. The TCG and VGC competitions will begin at 9 AM BST on August 18, 2022.

Those attending in person can arrive on August 17, 2022, for the Welcome Kit pickup and check-in beginning at 5PM BST.

The Pokemon Company

A rundown of the full event schedule for the TCG and VGC competition can be found here on Pokemon’s official website.

Fans looking to watch the Pokken Tournament DX Masters and Senior Division tournament can find the schedule on the site as well.

Those looking for Pokemon Go’s Master and Senior Division competition and the Pokemon Unite tournament can find that info under the appropriate tabs as well.

Pokemon World Championship 2022 stream

Players can turn into the Pokemon World Championship live by visiting Pokemon’s official Twitch channel for full coverage of the event across each day.

Players looking to watch specific competitions can find each game’s respective stream link below:

Those interested in watching the brand new Pokemon Unite Championship can do so through Pokemon Unite’s official website here.

Every game competition

As for what games fans can expect to see, of course Pokemon is hosting a TCG championship tournament, which has been a staple for quite some time.

Additionally, fans can expect to see Pokemon Sword & Shield in action during the VGC tournament.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokken Tournament DX also makes a return to the Pokemon World Championship, with the competitive fighting game having suprisingly long legs with its robust competitive scene.

Finally, for the first time ever Pokemon is hosting Championships for both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite.

In-person attendance

Finally, those lucky enough to attend the event in person can view each tournament as a spectator, as well as participate in side events across all four days.

Entry to the event requires a badge and registration, which can only be completed online.

And there you have it! That’s everything Pokemon fans need to know to watch the Pokemon World Championship 2022 live. Fans can check back for more updated information as the event gets closer.