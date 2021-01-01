How to get Shiny Pikachu Libre in Pokemon Go Battle League

For the first time in the franchise’s history, Pokemon Trainers can get their hands on a Shiny version of Pikachu Libre in Go. Here is how you can unlock the incredibly rare ‘mon.

First introduced in the 2014 remakes Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, Pikachu Libre gave the series’ yellow mascot an adorable new design. However for over six years, the character has been Shiny locked – until now.

In a first for the franchise, the masked Electric-type can now be caught in the extremely rare alternate form in Go. Here is what you need to do to capture it in the mobile title.

Shiny Pikachu Libre comes to Pokemon Go

Unlocking the rare version of Pikachu Libre is extremely difficult. Not only because of the amount of work it takes to reach the encounter, but you only have one shot to do it. So taking this task on is only for the the most dedicated Trainers.

While we’ve known since December that the masked costume version of the Electric-type was a reward for this Season’s Go, on the 31st players began to report encountering a Shiny version – which is a first for the franchise.

Below we will go over the steps on how to capture the coveted monster. Although be warned, it is not for the faint of hearts, and many will leave empty handed.

How to catch Shiny Pikachu Libre in Pokemon Go

Pikachu Libre is a reward for reaching the very last rank during Battle League Season 6. However unlike previous iterations, ranks have now been raised from 10 through 24. Getting 20 is fairly easy as long as you participate, but it’s the final four that will offer up a challenge.

Step 1: Enter the Battle League Season 6 in Pokemon Go.

Enter the Battle League Season 6 in Pokemon Go. Step 2: Get through Rank 1-20 which can be achieved by participating in battles and securing wins.

Get through Rank 1-20 which can be achieved by participating in battles and securing wins. Step 3: Rank 20-24 can only be reached by securing a rating. Reach Legend status with 3,000 points to hit 24.

Rank 20-24 can only be reached by securing a rating. Reach Legend status with 3,000 points to hit 24. Step 4: Once you hit 24, you will get a spawn encounter with Pikachu Libre which has a chance to be Shiny. Good luck catching it!

Unfortunately there is no easy way around this, and reaching Rank 24 will take a lot of work. Not only that, but you aren’t even guaranteed a Shiny Pikachu Libre, and only have one shot to catch it all season – making the stakes all the more higher.

Many Trainers will no doubt undertake the challenge, as according to Serebii’s Joe Merrick the special Pikachu is a first for the series. Although he further clarified it can’t be transferred to Home or Sword & Shield.

im guessing it will also be impossible for this pokemon to be put into in pokemon Home right? or do you think due to A CHANCE of gen 4 remakes (which also had contests) that the mon will be able to put into home for it to be put into gen 4 remakes? — MrTommo999 (@MrTommo999) December 31, 2020

Over on Reddit, players began posting videos of them encountering the Shiny Libre ‘mon. One user reacted to the clip and exclaimed, “I guess we have a new candidate for the absolute rarest shiny in the entire game lol. You only get one chance at the shiny per season and ONLY if you actually make it to rank 24 in the first place!”

Ever since its debut in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire in 2014, the Luchador-inspired version of Pikachu has been a hit. The masked character has been featured in several games including popular fighting title Pokken Tournament.

While it is extremely difficult to unlock, its rarity will only make it more special to fans. Players looking to secure the rare ‘mon will want to act fast as Season 6’s Battle League will be wrapping up soon as we enter into 2021.