How to get Plusle and Minun in Pokemon Go

Published: 23/Jan/2021 2:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Plusle Minun Pokemon Go
Niantic

Plusle and Minun can be a little tricky to find and catch Pokemon Go. So, to make things easier, we’ve dished up a simple guide that explains what you need to do to find them.

Plusle and Minun aren’t the rarest Pokemon by any stretch of the imagination. They’re not even the most powerful. However, Pokemon Go trainers are hellbent on catching them right now to finish the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

The pair of adorable electric-type Pokemon were first introduced in Pokemon Generation III. But although they were easy to find in those games, it has proven to be more of a challenge in Pokemon Go.

Fortunately, there’s a tried and true method to encounter them. It’s not so much a matter of where to look for them. Instead, it’s more about what you need to do to find them. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Plusle Minun Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Plusle and Minun look remarkably similar to Pikachu.

How to find and catch Plusle and Minun in Pokemon Go

Plusle and Minun have proven to be a pain to encounter in the wild. However, the good news is that you’re guaranteed to find them after finishing a Field Research Task.

Head to a PokeStop and keep swiping until you get the ‘Catch 11 Pokemon’ task. If you run out of room, don’t forget to delete other tasks.

Once you’ve got it, finish the task, and you’ll be guaranteed an encounter with either Plusle or Minun. Unfortunately, there’s no way to determine which one of the two you’ll face. So, you might need to repeat it several times until you’ve caught them both.

Plusle Minun Pokemon Go
Niantic
Pokemon Go trainers will need to keep spinning the PokeStop until they get the right Field Research Task.

Alternatively, there is another way to catch them. If you use an Incense between 11 AM and 1 PM, or 2 PM and 4 PM, on January 24, it will increase your chances of finding them.

It’s all thanks to Pokemon Go’s Mareep Incense Day, which boosts spawn rates of electric-type Pokemon.

It’s less reliable than the Field Research Task method, and there’s no guarantee. However, if you haven’t had any luck and want to try something different, it can’t hurt.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player turns pretending to be an MRVN into a 1000 IQ play

Published: 23/Jan/2021 1:46 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 1:53

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

One Apex Legends player’s role-playing adventure as one of MRVN NPC’s found on the map actually worked out quite well for them and could be a sneaky strategy to watch out for going forward.

Look, sometimes MVRN’s aren’t even worth your time to loot. They don’t really drop a lot unless you can attach one of their arms. However, that makes them prime bait material — because who knew Pathfinder could become Mirage?

Reddit user ‘warartic’ has showed off the ingenious decoy mechanic using the MVRNs scattered around the map to pull a fast one on an opponent, and all it took was a clever name and choosing Pathfinder as their legend.

Pathfinder flying across screen with grapple hook.
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder is technically an MVRN, but with a lot more personality.

In the clip, the player, named “I’m MVRN” stands completely still with Pathfinder as enemies battle it out around them, and somehow none of the other players seem to suspect a thing.

Inside the final circle, most players amazingly don’t even give the imposter a second look. There is one Bloodhound who’s so close to getting it, and starts shooting them, but doesn’t do enough to finish them off. Apparently, they were satisfied that the lack of any reaction made what they were shooting an NPC.

The battle unfolds around the disguised player for over a minute until they finally decide to spring their trap at the perfect moment. With just one other squad left, they break character and go to eliminate the enemy Bangalore getting up her teammate, sealing the victory in one of the most hilarious and ridiculous ways we’ve seen lately.

I pretend to be a MRVN and can’t believe this happened lmao from apexlegends

Thankfully, it’s easy to tell whether or not it’s an actual MVRN or just a sneaky player trying to pull a fast one. First off, upon closer inspection Path is much more streamlined and rounded compared to the NPC versions, who will also have a green, glowing light on their face.

Non-player MVRN’s will also just be called “MVRN” on their nametag, nothing else, and react to you when you find them, some are also lootable as well. If you just see a suspicious-looking robot standing completely still in the corner of a room, go ahead and light it up, just to be safe.

You certainly don’t want to be the one caught by this strategy, which is apparently effective enough to score wins all on its own. So, take an extra second and make sure any MVRN actually isn’t a player in disguise, and you should be safe from an embarrassing elimination like this.