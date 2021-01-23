How to get Plusle and Minun in Pokemon Go

Plusle and Minun can be a little tricky to find and catch Pokemon Go. So, to make things easier, we’ve dished up a simple guide that explains what you need to do to find them.

Plusle and Minun aren’t the rarest Pokemon by any stretch of the imagination. They’re not even the most powerful. However, Pokemon Go trainers are hellbent on catching them right now to finish the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

The pair of adorable electric-type Pokemon were first introduced in Pokemon Generation III. But although they were easy to find in those games, it has proven to be more of a challenge in Pokemon Go.

Fortunately, there’s a tried and true method to encounter them. It’s not so much a matter of where to look for them. Instead, it’s more about what you need to do to find them. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to find and catch Plusle and Minun in Pokemon Go

Plusle and Minun have proven to be a pain to encounter in the wild. However, the good news is that you’re guaranteed to find them after finishing a Field Research Task.

Head to a PokeStop and keep swiping until you get the ‘Catch 11 Pokemon’ task. If you run out of room, don’t forget to delete other tasks.

Once you’ve got it, finish the task, and you’ll be guaranteed an encounter with either Plusle or Minun. Unfortunately, there’s no way to determine which one of the two you’ll face. So, you might need to repeat it several times until you’ve caught them both.

Alternatively, there is another way to catch them. If you use an Incense between 11 AM and 1 PM, or 2 PM and 4 PM, on January 24, it will increase your chances of finding them.

It’s all thanks to Pokemon Go’s Mareep Incense Day, which boosts spawn rates of electric-type Pokemon.

It’s less reliable than the Field Research Task method, and there’s no guarantee. However, if you haven’t had any luck and want to try something different, it can’t hurt.